Bengal’s Boy, Raunak Roy, secures 3rd Rank all over India in ICSE with 99.40%

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), New Delhi on Sunday released the results of the ICSE (Class 10th), in which Mr. Raunak Roy, Pailan World School secured 3rd Rank all over India with 99.40% marks. Mr. Roy secured above 99% in all subjects.

Ms. Sunita Chandra Sekhar, The Principal, Pailan World School said, “Raunak made us proud, he was sincere, dedicated, regular, and obedient both in academics and behavior, he also participated in all academic competitions with distinction since he was admitted in PWS in class II”.

Ms. Sanchayita Das, the class Teacher, added that “he was a rank holder in different Olympiads and also awarded the best student award by Pailan World School and the board result was much expected from him”.

Raunak Roy said that “he expected good results but never thought of holding all India rank. He also added that he did not have any private tutor except Bengali as he was brought up in the United Kingdom due to his parents’ posting. His mother had guided him in his studies till now. His parents made him a schedule to follow including extra-curricular activities”. His aim is to become an engineer in Computer Science or Electrical. Raunak was felicitated by West Bengal Chief Minister’s Office for his performance.

The Principal of the Pailan World School added that “the overall results of Pailan World School again proved the excellence like in previous years. The school had an excellent track record in terms of Board Examination with a 100% success rate. She said that the school has won the hearts of the students and parents of Kolkata since its inception.

The Pailan World School is a co-educational, day, and residential school located in Pailan, Joka, Kolkata. It is affiliated with the CISCE (Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations) and provides pre-primary education to the 12th grade. It was established in 2005 and is managed by the Pailan Educational Trust. The school offers a wide range of facilities including modern and well-equipped classrooms, various outdoor sports fields, laboratories, an auditorium, a library, and an array of extra-curricular activities.