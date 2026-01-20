Home

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has issued a dire warning to Iran. He stated that if Iran attacks Israel, it will face an attack of “unprecedented force.” Addressing the Israeli Parliament (Knesset), Prime Minister Netanyahu stated that Iran is being “closely” monitored.Violent and bloody protests have been taking place in Iran for the past few days, which now appear to be calming down. According to estimates, hundreds of people have been killed during these protests. The Iranian government has brutally suppressed these demonstrations. According to a report by the news agency Xinhua, Netanyahu said, “If it (Iran) makes a mistake and attacks us, we will respond with a force it has never experienced.”The Israeli Prime Minister stated that he is “closely” monitoring Iran. He warned, “No one can predict Iran’s future, but it will never be the same as it was before.” This means that any conflict will have irreversible consequences for Tehran. PM Netanyahu’s threat comes amid numerous reports claiming that the US could attack Iran at any time. The US aims to overthrow Iran’s Islamic government. The US has dispatched its nuclear-powered USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group to the Middle East, which will arrive in the next two to three days.The Activist report claims that at least 4,029 people have been killed during the recent protests in Iran. Meanwhile, the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency has reported that more than 26,000 people have been detained in government action. In its report, it stated that the dead included 3,786 protesters, 180 security personnel, 28 children, and 35 people who were not protesting.US President Donald Trump has already set two red lines for the Islamic Republic of Iran. Trump stated that peaceful protesters should not be killed and that protesters should not be executed. Iran has accepted these conditions. However, it is still uncertain whether the US will attack Iran or not. The USS Abraham Lincoln, an American aircraft carrier that was in the South China Sea, is enroute to Iran. According to recent reports, it passed through Singapore last night and reached the Strait of Malacca. This suggests that the situation will escalate in the Persian Gulf, like in the Middle East. In addition, several US media reports, citing unnamed officials, stated that the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln was headed to the Middle East. There is currently no aircraft carrier group or amphibious ready group in the Middle East. Therefore, an attack on Iran is unlikely for the next two to three days.