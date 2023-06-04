Menu
Search
Subscribe
InternationalNational

Bestselling Author Victor Ghoshe’s New Book ‘Paranormal 2’ Is To Be Released By Shri Sirshendu Mukhopadhyay

By: admin

Date:

An anthology of ghost & paranormal stories in Bengali – PARANORMAL 2 by Victor Ghoshe was launched today at Oxford bookstore by the Veteran author, Sri Shirshendu Mukhopadhyay. An anthology of ghost & paranormal stories in Bengali – PARANORMAL 2 is Victor Ghose’s 4th Bengali book following the two back-to-back international bestsellers (English) – ‘The Job Charnock Riddle, and TOMB OF GOD, which brought him international fame and awards.

Paranormal 2 is a treat for readers who have been waiting for a Bengali book of eerie stories. The book assimilates stories such as – Lockdown E, Piche Piche Ghore, Raat Nijhum, Kaaktaliyo, Jogu Chowdhuryr Bagaan, Lekha, Concurrence, Sawmantoraal, Death Time Clinic, Kaal Prokkhep, etc. Ghoshe’s stories leave a unique cinematic imagery in the mind of the reader. His stories demonstrate a remarkable humanism, elaborate observation and subtle handling of characters and situations. Ghoshe’s work is a rare blend of life, sur-reality, human bonding and emotions. His style is controlled, precise, meticulous, and yet evokes deep emotional responses from readers. Surprisingly his stories portray a fine sense of sensitivity without using melodrama or dramatic excesses.

Paranormal 1 released in 2019 brought brilliant responses from readers from all over the world through the Covid-19 lockdown. This book reached out to rural households that didn’t have a proper address. The Kindle and e-book versions have been downloaded from every corner of the world (Europe, US, Australia, Asia-pacific) as ‘Bengali-reading people are everywhere’.That was the time I started getting emails from people all over, most of which elaborated one thought that they enjoyed my book Paranormal during the toughest time of the confined lives they have been through; they laughed, smiled, read and re-read to their family – who worked in the kitchen; they read it to their kids and for their next-door friends, ending up with a request for me so that I write more fantastic stories for them to enjoy.Thus,Paranormal 2 happened – on request, to be precise. I took one whole year to write the stories and all the illustrations and here it is for the world which I am sure my readers will thoroughly enjoy”, said author, Mr Victor Ghoshe.

Ghoshe primarily writes in the historical thriller and paranormal genres. Deeply researched, his historical thriller The Job Charnock Riddle topped the charts as an Amazon bestseller of 2016.

Paranormal 2 is priced at Rs 245/- and will be available in Starmark and leading stores alongside online platforms like Amazon & Flipkart.

Previous article
World Environment Day Celebration – Seed Ball making workshop and Eco Brick making
Next article
On the occasion of World Bicycle Day, SwitchON Foundation in Kolkata organized a cycling and plastic pick-up drive
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
.

Share post:

Subscribe

.

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and current events in our comprehensive coverage of all things newsworthy. With our expertly crafted and search engine optimized video titles, you won't miss a beat on the most important stories of the day. Trust us to provide you with accurate and objective reporting on the most pressing issues affecting our world today. Join the conversation and be in-the-know with our top-ranking YouTube coverage of the latest news.

Footer

The latest

On the occasion of World Bicycle Day, SwitchON Foundation in Kolkata organized a cycling and plastic pick-up drive

International 0
On the occasion of World Bicycle Day, SwitchON Foundation...

World Environment Day Celebration – Seed Ball making workshop and Eco Brick making

International 0
Merlin I'm Kolkata, a CSR arm of Merlin Group...

Seminar on Green Built Environment organised by CII’s IGBC in Kolkata

International 0
On the occasion of World Environment Day 2023, a...

Subscribe

© 2023 . All Rights Reserved. Designed by Suhrid Ghosh.Creative Content Atribution

Verified by MonsterInsights