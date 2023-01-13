Biden to deliver his State of the Union address on Feb. 7
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will deliver his second State of the Union address before Congress on Feb. 7.
Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., invited Biden to deliver the address on that date in a letter Friday.
“The American people sent us to Washington to deliver a new direction for the country, to find common ground, and to debate their priorities. In that spirit, it is my solemn obligation to invite you to speak before a Joint Session of Congress on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 so that you may fulfill your duty under the Constitution to report on the state of the union,” McCarthy’s letter to Biden said.
Biden has accepted the invitation to deliver his speech on that date, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.
“The President is grateful for and accepts Speaker McCarthy’s prompt invitation to address the peoples’ representatives in Congress,” she said. “He looks forward to speaking with Republicans, Democrats, and the country about how we can work together to continue building an economy that works from the bottom up and the middle out, keep boosting our competitiveness in the world, keep the American people safe, and bring the country together.”
The date is the earliest in the year Biden has addressed Congress as president. Last year, Biden delivered his State of the Union speech in March and his first one, which was an address to a joint session of Congress, was in late April 2021.
This also marks the first address Biden is making as president to a Republican-controlled House. Democrats controlled the lower chamber for the first two years of his presidency.
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
U.S. to hit debt limit next week, Yellen warns Congress
[ad_1] WASHINGTON — The U.S. is expected to hit the debt ceiling next Thursday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned in...
Backpack of 6-year-old boy was searched prior to Virginia school shooting after tip about weapon
[ad_1] A school administrator in Newport News, Virginia, was alerted to a possible weapon on a 6-year-old boy before a...
At least 9 dead with more deaths expected after tornadoes tore through the Southeast
[ad_1] At least nine are dead and more deaths are expected after more than a dozen tornadoes tore through the...
High school football players hospitalized in Texas after grueling, pushup-filled workout
[ad_1] A high school football coach in Texas was taken off the job this week after multiple student-athletes had to...
In Peru, thousands march demanding president step down
[ad_1] LIMA — Thousands took to the streets of Peru’s capital Lima on Thursday in a peaceful protest against the...
Philadelphia woman jailed for nearly a week after being wrongfully arrested in mistaken identity case
[ad_1] A Philadelphia woman visited a police station to find out why she appeared to have a police record despite...
Average Rating