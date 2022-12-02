Friday, December 2, 2022
HomeInternationalBiden to sign legislation to avert rail strike
International

Biden to sign legislation to avert rail strike

admin
By admin
0
67


President Joe Biden is expected to sign legislation Friday to avoid a potentially catastrophic rail strike after Congress approved the measure this week.

Biden had pleaded with congressional lawmakers to act swiftly, warning of significant damage to supply chains that could threaten the U.S. economy just weeks before Christmas.

The Senate, which required 60 votes, passed the bill 80 to 15 on Thursday, with Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky. voting present. The Senate acted quickly only one day after it was approved in the House with broad bipartisan support. Biden had pressed lawmakers to pass the measure after railway workers vowed to strike by Dec. 9 if an agreement couldn’t be reached.

“Without action this week, disruptions to our auto supply chains, our ability to move food to tables and our ability to remove hazardous waste from gasoline refineries will begin,” he said.

The Senate voted down an amendment 52 to 43, championed by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., that would have added seven days of paid sick leave for rail workers to the deal.

“Let me be clear: This struggle is not over,” Sanders said after the sick leave amendment failed. “At a time of record-breaking profits for the rail industry, it is disgraceful that railroad workers do not have a single day of paid sick leave.”

Some progressives and even multiple conservatives opposed the legislative fix, brokered by the Biden administration in September, with some citing union opposition. Four of 12 railway unions rejected the deal and Biden called on Congress to intervene after talks between workers and their employers appeared to stall.

“Working together, we have spared this country a Christmas catastrophe in our grocery stores, in our workplaces, and in our communities,” Biden said in a statement after the Senate passed the measure. “I know that many in Congress shared my reluctance to override the union ratification procedures. But in this case, the consequences of a shutdown were just too great for working families all across the country.”

Christina Zhao

Christina Zhao is a politics editor for NBC News, based in New York.



Source link

Previous article
CTET Aspirants Hurl Chairs At Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s Public Rally In Muzaffarpur
Next article
Sky locks ad-skipping behind a new £5 per month subscription
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
.

Recent Comments

admin
By admin
0
67
Previous article
CTET Aspirants Hurl Chairs At Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s Public Rally In Muzaffarpur
Next article
Sky locks ad-skipping behind a new £5 per month subscription
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677