Pakistan has been placed in Level 3, which is considered a high-risk category.

The Level 3 category applies to countries or regions where terrorist attacks can occur without warning.

The US State Department stated that common targets include transportation hubs, hotels, markets, shopping malls, military and security installations

Targets also include airports, trains, schools, hospitals, places of worship, and government buildings.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa the most dangerous region

In a significant development, the US State Department has updated its travel advisory for Pakistan. The Trump Administration has advised the citizens, who are planning to visit Pakistan, to think twice before making travel plans. As far as Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army General Asim Munir are concerned, the travel advisory serves as a big setback. On January 26, the US State Department made several updates to its travel advisory, highlighting the risks of crime, civil unrest, terrorism, and kidnapping in Pakistan. The State Department issues advisories for countries based on different types of threats, categorizing them into four levels according to risk.The US has placed some parts of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in the most dangerous Level 4 category. The Trump administration has asked American citizens not to travel there for any reason. As per the warning, attempts of murder and kidnapping targeting government officials and civilians are common in the province. It is important to note that this advisory also applies to US citizens of Pakistani origin. The U.S. State Department has also informed its citizens that local laws in Pakistan prohibit protests without permits, and American citizens have been detained for participating in such activities. It added that individuals can also be detained for posting content on social media that criticizes the Pakistani government, military, or officials.