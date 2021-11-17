Birbhum to get Satsang Mission Medical College, Hospital & Cancer Research Institute

No great destination was ever achieved without enthusiasm, courage and dedication – the same holds true for a region that replicates the exact passion in everything it integrates. Birbhum, which is one of the most happening and developing places in the state, has added an exclusive feather onto its much glorious cap as it opens doors of various important Medical, Education and Cultural Projects by Thakur Anukul Chandra Satsang Mission Sadhanpith, a Trust formed by Sri Bibhas Chandra Adhikari.

Addressing the need for ‘Advanced Healthcare for All’ in the Birbhum Region, the Foundation Stone Laying Ceremony of the Satsang Mission Medical College, Hospital & Cancer Research Institute, was held by the Thakur Anukul Chandra Satsang Mission Sadhanpith at Haripur Dham, Chandrapur, Suri, Birbhum.

With the mission to strengthen the Education System and make Birbhum as a Tourism Hub, Foundation Stone Laying Ceremony of several other various important development projects like Tapaban Vidyalaya, Rishi Sandilya University, Purosattam Pharma & Retail Chain, Satsang Mission Krishi Vigyan Kendra along with other initiatives was also done at Haripur Dham.

Spread across 200 acres, with an investment of around Rs. 1000cr, the Satsang Mission Medical College, Hospital & Cancer Research Institute is expected to be completed in the next 3 years followed by other Projects. The Projects are aimed at bringing development in the Birbhum Region and neighbouring Areas. It will not only help the people to get the best Medical Services and Education in Birbhum, but will also become the Cultural and Social Hub of the Region. It aims to give better treatment to the rural people in the area which not only comprises people from Birbhum, West Bengal but also people from adjoining state Jharkhand.

Apart from Satsang Mission Medical College, Hospital & Cancer Research Institute, the other Projects are: Shree Shree Thakur Anukul Chandra Tapaban Vidyalaya (Children)- Bengali & English Medium, Shree Shree Thakur Anukul Chandra Tapaban Vidyalaya for Secondary & Senior Secondary (English Medium), Rishi Sandilya University, Shree Mandir – Dr. Pachetaranjan Chakrabarty, Mata Manmohini Adhhatik Abash – Guest House, Puroshttam Ayurveda App Launch, Website Launch of Purosattam Pharma & Retail Chain, Satsang Mission Krishi Bigyan Kendra, Satsang Mission Gosala and OPD & Telemedicine.

Dignitaries from various walks of life were present to grace the occasion. Sri Bibhas Chandra Adhikari, Chairperson, Thakur Anukul Chandra Satsang Mission Sadhanpith along with Sri Gourab Kumar Sarkar, Founder-GSB Group and S. Banerjee, Project Management Consultant-Thakur Anukul Chandra Satsang Mission Sadhanpith were present to address the media. With its vast expertise in the field, Team GSB is working in association with the Trust to bring development in the region and support the society in every possible way.

Sri Bibhas Chandra Adhikari, Chairperson, Thakur Anukul Chandra Satsang Mission Sadhanpith said, “We believe humanity is the best thing in the world. Our Organisation thinks that Social Responsibility should not be limited to just words. We must encourage different projects for the betterment of the society. Our objective is to serve mankind, follow the ideology of Sree Sree Thakur Anukul Chandra and make people aware of the ideology of what Sree Sree Thakur Anukul Chandra had thought and said about the mankind, way of living, responsibilities of being a human being and even means of living.”

About: In the year of 2007, a disciple of Sree Sree Thakur Anukul Chandra, Sri Bibhas Chandra Adhikari formed a charitable trust in the name of Thakur Ankul Chandra Satsang Mission Sadhanpith. Thakur Anukul Chandra Satsang Mission Sadhanpith is a charitable Trust. It is registered under Indian Registration Act-1908, IV-II, Government of West Bengal. It works across the State and the Country With the mission to serve mankind, Thakur Anukul Chandra Satsang Mission Sadhanpith’s main objective is to follow the ideology of Sree Sree Thakur Anukul Chandra and make people aware of that ideology. It works across the State and the Country