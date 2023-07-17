Bisk Farm expands its Tiffun Slice range with the launch of Ghee enriched – Desi Cake

Bisk Farm, one of India’s leading Biscuit & Bakery brands from the house of SAJ Food has announced the launch of its latest offering – Desi Cake, an addition to the popular Tiffun Slice Cake range. The introduction of Desi Cake reinforces the brand’s position as a leader in the biscuit & bakery industry, setting new benchmarks for unique and innovative products. This remarkable addition to their range of delectable treats comes enriched with the nutritional goodness of superfood Ghee.

Ghee has been a staple in every household in India for centuries. By infusing Desi Cake with this nutritious component, Bisk Farm ensures that, consumers not only savour a delicious delight but also enjoy the added advantages of this traditional superfood. With the launch of this delightful cake variant, Bisk Farm aims to capitalize on the growing demand for unique and traditional flavours.

The Tiffun Slice Cake range offers a variety of flavours, including Mawa, Litchi, Pineapple, Fruit Fusion, Butter Scotch, Chocolate, and Veg.

Commenting on the launch of Desi Cake, Mr. Vijay Kumar Singh, Managing Director of SAJ Food, said, “We aim to capture the essence of Indian flavours while providing a delightful experience that resonates with the evolving preferences of our customers. We are confident that the Desi Cake will become a beloved choice for consumers seeking a perfect blend of taste and nutrition.”

He further added, “We are focusing on expanding our market presence in various bakery categories, including biscuits, cakes, rusks, and wafers, to achieve rapid growth, and we believe that this unique addition to our product portfolio will significantly contribute to our growth in the Cake category.”

Bisk Farm’s latest offering will be available in SKU of 50 gms priced at Rs. 20, and is available at all General trade and Modern trade outlets.

ABOUT SAJ Food Products

SAJ Food Products Pvt Ltd, headquartered in Kolkata is one of India’s leading FMCG Companies. Founded in 2000, SAJ Food has attained the position of becoming India’s fourth-largest biscuit and bakery manufacturing company with a presence across 23 states in India. Currently, SAJ operates with six state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities spread across three states – Maharashtra (Nagpur), Karnataka (Bengaluru) and West Bengal (Siliguri, Uluberia, Dhulagarh) with an annual production capacity of 1.80 lac MT (Metric Ton).

Bisk Farm, the flagship brand of the company is one of India’s most loved biscuit & confectionery brands known for its delectable Biscuits, Cookies, Cakes, Wafers and Rusks.

Indiaah is the brand for its Namkeen and Sweets category. It has products like Bhujia, Moong Dal, Chana Dal, Chira, Masala Mixture and Rasgulla, Gulab Jamun, Soan Papdi etc.

Through the retail chain of Just Baked outlets, SAJ Food offers delectable Savouries, Confectionaries and Breads topped off with a range of hot and cold beverages.