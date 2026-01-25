Home

BIZARRE! 2-year-old girl detained by ICE in Minneapolis, US

Elvis Joel Tipan-Echeverria and his 2-year-old daughter, Chloe Renata Tipan Villacis, were stopped while returning home with groceries.

What exactly happened

Court orders girl’s immediate release

Father accused of reckless driving

Mother refused to take her

A 2-year-old girl was detained on Thursday along with her father in Minneapolis, USA, by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency. This information was provided by the Department of Homeland Security.Elvis Joel Tipan-Echeverria and his 2-year-old daughter, Chloe Renata Tipan Villacis, were stopped while returning home with groceries. They were then taken to South Minneapolis. Minneapolis City Council member Jason Chavez wrote on Instagram that a suspicious vehicle followed the father’s car, the car window was broken, and the father and daughter were apprehended. No warrant was shown during the incident.According to a CNN report, the court had ordered the girl’s immediate release, but despite this, both the father and daughter were sent to Texas. The family’s lawyer, Kira Kelly, said on Friday that the girl is now out of custody and recovering from the incident.The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said that the father was driving recklessly with the child. According to the department, Tipan-Echeverria is an Ecuadorian citizen residing illegally in the US, and has broken the law. The DHS said that the child was cared for because the mother refused to take her. Later, the father and daughter were reunited at a federal center. The child’s mother had refused to take her.DHS said that Tipan-Echeverria refused to open the car door or roll down the window, despite being given lawful orders. According to the department, agents attempted to hand the child over to her mother, but the mother refused to take her. During this time, a crowd of more than 100 people gathered and prevented the ICE agents from leaving. The crowd threw rocks and trash cans at the agents and the child, before the situation was brought under control. Chloe is the fifth child to be taken into custody by ICE in recent weeks. This has fueled controversy surrounding President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.