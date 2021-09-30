September 30, 2021

Bizarre: Head cut off, Frog still jumps, video goes viral

1 hour ago admin


#Otoba: No one ever thought that in this age of scientific progress, such an epidemic would spread And as a result, different countries of the world have to be locked down People are absolutely stunned by what is happening since 2020 Which could not be imagined Alliance Left UFO – It is not impossible to create a situation that can be seen face to face. Now people know what a zombie is? According to the old Bengali literature, which is a shoulder-cut ghost! Those who live even after death 6 One such bizarre scare frog video has gone viral on social media. He was still alive a few hours after being beheaded

One person was surprised to see a bank with its head cut off A 32-year-old man from Ottawa, Canada, made the video and uploaded it on social media, which went viral. The uploader recorded the scene when he saw the beheaded bank jump He was able to breathe after his head was cut off He did not have any difficulty in getting his head cut off When the video was being made, he also jumped towards the video he made

Read more – IPL Points Table 2021: KKR pressure to win RCB! What is the snake-ladder of the point saying

People with weak hearts will not watch this weird (Bizarre) viral video.

The netizen said it was a zombie frog, meaning it was actually a ghost frog The frog with the severed head can understand that someone has come around him and he starts jumping At first, when he saw a strangely cut head jumping in the bank, he screamed in fear How is the frog breathing? According to biology professors, it is not uncommon for frogs to breathe even after being beheaded.

After sharing this video on social media, it became a viral video to be bizarre despite being so horrible. People are getting scared watching this video According to experts, the brain is a very important part of the body

Published by:Debalina Datta

First published:



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

OMG! Husband is absolutely characterless! The mystery was hidden in his wife’s picture, he came to zoom in front

20 hours ago admin

Groom Committed suicide on wedding Night | Big arrogant! Manamalinya took away the life of the living room! Suicidal new groom …– News18 Bangla

20 hours ago admin

Covid death in Russia | For the first time in a year and a half, so many deaths! What is the fourth wave of Corona in Russia!

1 day ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Bhabanipur By Poll | Firhad Hakim on Bjp: ‘They are weak-I am weak’, for whose purpose did Firhad Hakim say this at the time of voting?

14 mins ago admin

Bhabanipur By Election Vote percentage | The number of voters is increasing day by day, the ruling party is relieved in Bhabanipur

1 hour ago admin

Bizarre: Head cut off, Frog still jumps, video goes viral

1 hour ago admin

What will be the weather in Kolkata on election day? Will the air of Bhabanipur change its mind?

2 hours ago admin

Firhad Hakim in Bhabanipur By Poll: Rare courtesy in Bhabanipur vote, what is Firhad Hakim doing in CPIM camp?

2 hours ago admin