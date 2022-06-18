BLOOD DONATION AND BUSINESS MELA ORGANIZED BY RASH BEHARI AVENUE TRADERS ASSOCIATION

By – Rahul Kuila

It was a great initiative taken by the members of Rash Behari Avenue Traders Association organizing this Blood Donation Camp along with the Business Mela .

This business fair and blood donation camp was held 10 am onwards on 16th June. MP of South Kolkata, Mala Roy, MLA of Rasbihari, Debashish Kumar and renowned

actress Debashree Roy and many others were present on the occasion. The Rasbihari Avenue Traders Association held a huge celebration of humanity by oraganising the blood donation camp and the business fair.

Countless people came forward for the noble cause.

Somnath Bhattacharya, Secretary, Rasbihari Avenue Traders Association, said, “Blood donation is a great social duty. Through this work, we can stand by the helpless people who are constantly crying for blood for various ailments.” It seems that each of us should stand

by the side of those people..We have been involved in such activities before, but this time the effort is a bit special, because World Blood Donation Day has passed a few days ago and the survey shows that the blood crisis in India cannot be overcome under any circumstances.

Although blood donors are consciously and spontaneously involved, providing the necessary blood supply to all dying patients would be an easy task. And from that thought of hope, we hope that every year we

will try to organize this noble event in this way.