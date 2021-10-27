Boat capsized in Bangladesh | The ferry carrying 19 vehicles sank in the Padma! Great anxiety in Bangladesh

# Dhaka: Big accident Bangladesh. A ferry with 19 buses sank in the Padma (Boat capsized in Bangladesh). According to the Inland Water Transport Corporation of Bangladesh, the ferry sank at 9.30 am on Wednesday. The incident took place at Ferry Ghat No. 5 in Paturia, Manikganj. Among the vehicles that fell into the Padma were several trucks and a few small vehicles. The rescue operation has already started. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post.

According to local media sources, the ferry took vehicles from Daulatdia Ghat to Paturia ferry terminal. After two or three vehicles got off the ferry, the ferry tilted and the car sank. Upon receiving the news, the police and fire service personnel appeared at the spot. The name of the sunken ferritin is Ro Ro Amanat Shah.

