Body of soccer journalist Grant Wahl returned to U.S. after death in Qatar

The body of American soccer journalist Grant Wahl was returned to the U.S. Monday morning following his death in Qatar, where he was reporting on the 2022 World Cup.

The State Department confirmed that Wahl’s remains arrived at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City at 8:30 a.m. accompanied by an official from the U.S. Embassy in Doha. Secretary of State Antony Blinken also tweeted condolences to Wahl’s family Monday morning.

“I so appreciated Grant Wahl, whose writing captured not only the essence of the beautiful game but also the world around it,” Blinken wrote. “I send my deepest condolences to his family, and thank our Embassy team and Qatari partners who worked together so effectively to fulfill their wishes.”

Wahl, 49, was covering the Argentina-Netherlands quarterfinal match on Friday when he “fell ill” and was tended to on-site by paramedics and taken to a hospital, a spokesperson for Qatar’s Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy said.

A cause of death was not immediately available.

Grant Wahl with a world cup replica trophy, in recognition of his achievement of covering 8 or more FIFA World Cups, during an AIPS / FIFA Journalist on the Podium ceremony on Nov. 29, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. Brendan Moran / FIFA via Getty Images

Last week, Wahl posted on his personal website that he had been given antibiotics after being evaluated by on-site medical personnel at the World Cup. He said he’d been feeling sick and was told he likely had bronchitis.

“My body finally broke down on me,” he wrote. “Three weeks of little sleep, high stress and lots of work can do that to you. What had been a cold over the last 10 days turned into something more severe on the night of the USA-Netherlands game, and I could feel my upper chest take on a new level of pressure and discomfort.”

His wife, Dr. Céline Gounder, tweeted late Friday that the news came as a “complete shock.”

Flowers are placed in memory of Grant Wahl prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarter final match between England and France at Al Bayt Stadium on Dec. 10, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar. Clive Brunskill / Getty Images

Wahl’s older brother, Eric, told The Kansas City Star that he has faith Wahl will receive a full autopsy after casting doubt that his brother’s death was related to bronchitis. He said that Wahl told him he’d received death threats after he refused to remove a T-shirt with a rainbow logo that signified solidarity with LGBTQ+ rights.

Same-sex relations are illegal in Qatar.

“There’s enough that I know in my conversations with Grant to make me legitimately suspicious, if nothing else,” Eric said. “That’s why we want transparency.”