Bomb squad called to ER after a patient turned up with a WWII artillery shell lodged in his rectum, police say – News18 Bangla

#England: A patient rushed to the hospital emergency room in pain, the doctors have just started the examination, the disaster happened just wanting to know what happened! Bomb In Private Part! In an instant, the whole hospital was in a frenzy. But what did the patient say so that everyone got so scared? Not only fear, but also Bomb In Disposal Squad (Bomb In Private Part)!

But let’s say from the beginning! A young man (Bomb In Private Part) appeared in the emergency room of Gloucestershire Royal Hospital in England with severe pain in his genitals! He had a bomb inside his body (World War II anti-tank shell)! World War II anti-tank shell is hidden in secret. Listening to the patient’s condition of the doctors’ soul cage! Many people think that the person is probably mentally unbalanced! But examination shows that the young man is not lying! A bomb is really stuck in his secret! The Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team (EOD) then rushed to the hospital. However, the doctors removed the bomb before the bomb squad arrived.

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team said the bomb was not active and there was no possibility of an explosion. Since World War II bombs, they have lost their effectiveness. But the biggest question in the minds of the doctors was, how did the bomb suddenly go into hiding? The patient himself curbed that curiosity! He said that his hobby is to collect all the rare weapons of war. Among his collection was this 2 inch artillery shell. He kept it on the ground on one side of the house. One day he inadvertently fell, and fell right on top of the bomb, then the needle part of the bomb went into his genitals.