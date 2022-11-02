BREAST CANCER AWARENESS WALK, 2022

The Breast Cancer Awareness Month is marked in countries across the world every October. This helps to increase attention and support for the awareness, early detection and treatment as well as palliative care of this disease. Cancer of the breast has become the most frequent cancer site among the urban women in India and the number is increasing every day. In West Bengal, about 85,000 new cancer cases are diagnosed annually, distributed among males and females and about 40,000 die every year due to cancer. The number of new breast cancer patients alone who are diagnosed annually in West Bengal is approximately 13000.

Hereditary factor plays an important role in the causation of breast cancer. Other than this, nulliparity, early age at menarche, late age at first pregnancy, obesity, cigarette smoking and alcohol are other known causative factors for this disease. The incidence of breast cancer is much higher in urban than in rural women. This urban / rural difference is mainly due to the difference in lifestyle. Western dietary influences and the changed lifestyles of urban population are the major causes of rising incidence of breast cancer in our state.

Pain is generally not a common presentation of breast cancer. Lumps are common; either in the breast or in the axilla; which may not be seen but can be felt. Breast cancer may occur without the presence of lumps. As with any other cancer, the results of treatment are substantially good, if breast cancer is detected at an early stage. Self breast examination is one of the most effective tools in early detection of breast cancer.

Since, awareness is the best tool to fight this disease, Ruby Cancer Centre, a unit of Ruby General Hospital, in association with Ruby Cancer Care & Research Foundation, had organized a picturesque awareness rally from Ruby General Hospital on

Monday, 31st October, 2022 from 10 am, to generate awareness among the common people of Kolkata, West Bengal, about the importance of early detection of breast cancer. More than 350 participants had attended the rally. The cancer survivors, who are the Real Celebrities and ambassadors for spreading the awareness about early detection and treatment of the disease were felicitated by the celebrities of other fields and eminent personalities present at the Cancer Awareness Walk. Dr. D. P. Samadder, on behalf of Ruby Cancer Center and Ruby Cancer Research Foundation announced that Ruby Cancer Research Foundation will conduct Free Cancer Screening Program within the entire state of West Bengal. Moreover, Ruby Breast Clinic will offer Free Consultations on every weekdays for the coming one year, Helpline : 7980098210. This clinic also provides virtual consultations. Around 50 cancer survivors and their families had participated in the walk along with nurses, hospital staff, students of Ruby Nursing School and College, eminent Oncologists like Dr. Sanjoy Roy, Dr. Sudipto Bandyopadhyay, Dr. Somnath Sorcer, Dr. Arghya Basu, Dr. Soumya Mukherjee and Dr. Abhishek Guhathakurta, doctors of other specialties like, Dr. Ajitesh Roy, Dr. Rimita Dey, Dr. Ayan Mukherjee , Dr. Aparupa Ghosh, Dr. Manali Bhattacharya, Dr. Madhu Priya, Dr. Indranil Mitra, Dr. Manjeet Kaur and others were also present. Many well known personalities like actors Phalguni Chatterjee, Chandan Sen, Paoli Dam, Sayan Banerjee, Vicky Nandi, film directors Tapan Dutta, Abhimanyu Mukherjee, sports personalities like Shyam Thapa, Sambaran Banerjee, Compton Dutta, Aloke Mukherjee, and many others had also joined. Large number of people from all walks of life had also participated in generating awareness among the people, specially after the pandemic during which preventive check had been on the backseat.