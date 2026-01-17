British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Wednesday, January 15, said something that didn’t go down well with almost everyone privy, and otherwise. Keir Starmer, in the Parliament, invoked the Kama Sutra during Question Time. His statement has been widely condemned. It has been described as “inappropriate and insensitive”. The incident comes at a time when Starmer’s Labour government is under pressure over its frequent policy shifts. Opposition Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch had questioned the government’s repeated changes in policy. In response, Prime Minister Starmer said, “In 14 years, they’ve had more positions than the Kama Sutra. No wonder they’re exhausted; they’ve ruined the country too.” The statement was followed by a brief silence in the chamber. The opposition criticized the Prime Minister for the remark, saying it was inappropriate to make such a joke on serious issues. Some commentators suggested that the Prime Minister misjudged the mood of Parliament and the public. This controversy arises at a time when the Labour Party is already under scrutiny for its policies, particularly the government’s shifting stance on issues such as digital ID, which the opposition has repeatedly questioned.