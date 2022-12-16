Brittney Griner says ‘it feels so good to be home’ and vows to play this upcoming WNBA season

Recently released basketball star Brittney Griner on Friday thanked President Joe Biden for securing her freedom from Russian captors and vowed to play in the upcoming WNBA season.

In her first comments since she was freed in a prisoner exchange last week, the Phoenix Mercury center wrote on Instagram that being in Russian custody for 10 months was an emotional “battle at every turn.”

“I dug deep to keep my faith and it was the love from so many of you that helped keep me going,” Griner wrote. “From the bottom of my heart, thank you to everyone for your help.”

In addition to praising her family, friends, teammates and Russian legal team, Griner also cited “President Biden, Vice President Harris, Secretary Blinken and the entire Biden-Harris Administration” for a “special thank you.”

She also promised to lend her name and efforts toward the cause of Paul Whelan, an American businessman and former Marine imprisoned in Russia on suspicion of spying.

“President Biden, you brought me home and I know you are committed to bringing Paul Whelan and all Americans home too. I will use my platform to do whatever I can to help you,” Griner added.

“I also encourage everyone that played a part in bringing me home to continue their efforts to bring all Americans home. Every family deserves to be whole.”

Phoenix tips off its 2023 season on May 19 and Griner left no doubt she’d be in uniform.

“I also want to make one thing very clear: I intend to play basketball for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury this season, and in doing so, I look forward to being able to say ‘thank you’ to those of you who advocated, wrote, and posted for me in person soon,” she wrote.

Griner, 32, is one of basketball’s most decorated stars, with a gold medal from the 2016 Olympics and a WNBA ring from 2014.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.