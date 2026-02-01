As India is all set for a crucial economic announcement, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s saree has once again gained focus. For 2026, she is making a powerful cultural statement upon her arrival at Kartavya Bhavan to present the Union Budget 2026. As she is all geared up to deliver a record ninth consecutive budget, Sitharaman was seen draped in an exquisite handwoven maroon Kanjivaram kattam saree. Inspired by temple architecture and Tamil culture, these designs originated over 400 years ago in Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu, and often symbolise sacred, defined spaces, much like the padi kolam (grid). Over the years, Budget Day has evolved into more than just a financial announcement under Sitharaman’s leadership. This day also represents India’s diverse handloom traditions with its sartorial choices of sarees. This year was no exception, as the rich maroon weave stood out for its deep cultural resonance.