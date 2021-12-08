Burning lava is rushing behind, people rush to save lives! Viral video will catch thorns – News18 Bangla

#Jakarta: Videos of several volcanic eruptions have recently gone viral on social media. The gruesome scene of the eruption of the Semeru Volcano volcano on Java Island in Indonesia is being shared on social media. There are some videos in it which will make everyone’s body tremble. The people there are now living their lives with their own hands at every moment, any time a tragic accident can happen. All these videos have gone viral on social media.

At present, volcanic eruptions in Indonesia do not seem to be stopping. The eruption of the Semeru volcano on the Indonesian island of Java has erupted. The blast also killed several people. According to reports, the eruption of the volcano Semru volcano on the Indonesian island of Java last Saturday. As a result, lava from the eruption of the Semeru volcano has spread to a distance of 4 km. The eruption of the Semeru volcano on the Indonesian island of Java last Saturday, but lava and black smoke still billowed from there.

The eruption of the Semeru volcano has destroyed more than 11 villages. The volcanic eruption of the Semeru volcano has made the Indonesian island of Java look like night during the day, with the sky covered in black smoke. Various such videos have gone viral on social media. Some of the videos show some running for their lives, some screaming for fear of burning lava coming from behind. It didn’t take long for such a horrible video to go viral on social media.

BREAKING: Large eruption at Indonesia’s Mount Semeru pic.twitter.com/UO78ZekatP – BNO News (NBNONews) December 4, 2021

When a volcanic eruption erupts, its lava and fire are seen to be crushed to death. Volcanic eruptions of such volcanoes have also resulted in frequent showers of rocks. In fact, the rock where the explosion took place broke and fell all around. As a result, many people were injured in that stone. Several such horrific videos have been shared on social media. A volcanic eruption on the Semeru volcano on the Indonesian island of Java has completely destroyed a bridge there. All flights to Java, Indonesia have been suspended. Although the island of Java in Indonesia is attractive to tourists, it is currently in grave danger.