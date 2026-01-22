Home

News

Bangladesh election: Campaigns intensify as polling starts from February 12, first election after Sheikh Hasinas departure

Bangladesh launches its first election campaign since Sheikh Hasina’s ouster with parties rallying nationwide ahead of the crucial February 12 vote amid security and transparency concerns.



Bangladesh Headed to the Polls on February 12

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Kicks off Campaign

Violence, Security as Tensions Grow Before Bangladesh Election

Bangladesh Votes in February General Election

Bangladesh’s general election campaign season officially kicked off today with major parties and candidates hitting the campaign trail ahead of polls on February 12. Sunday’s landmark election will be the country’s first national election since last year’s uprising that ousted formerPolitical parties started campaigning today after Bangladesh Election Commission announced the allocation of election symbols to candidates and confirmed the final lists of candidates who will contest February 12 polls. Supporters across the country gathered for rallies and parties began campaigning hard as Bangladesh approaches one of the most pivotal elections in years.The Bangladesh general election will see more than 127 million eligible voters elect the members of the country’s 13th Jatiya Sangsad or parliament on February 12. Voters will also participate in a constitutional referendum to vote on proposed amendments to the constitution. Almost 2,000 candidates are running in races for Bangladesh’s 300 parliamentary seats. The major parties contesting elections include Bangladesh Nationalist Party, Jamaat-e-Islami, Jatiya Party, Workers Party of Bangladesh and several smaller parties. Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League won’t be participating in February’s election after it was toppled amid massive street protests in April of last year.BNP officially launched its election campaign today in the northeastern city of Sylhet. The Bangladesh Nationalist Party elected chairman Tarique Rahman-Sheikh Hasina’s son-in-law—who recently returned to Bangladesh after spending 17 years in exile, will address rallies in seven districts tomorrow. Opposition party Jamaat-e-Islami kicked off its campaign today in Dhaka constituency-15. Jamaat chief will visit northern districts over the next few days. Several electoral alliances and other parties will also campaign over the next few weeks.Security in Bangladesh has increased ahead of the election as social tensions between Bangladesh political parties grow. Some experts have voiced concern over several instances of violence between party activists ahead of Bangladesh’s election day. Security forces in Bangladesh were put on high alert earlier this month. In one incident today, at least six people were injured after members of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party and Jamaat-e-Islami clashed during a BNP rally. Security officials also fear a “tidal wave” of disinformation targeting voters during Bangladesh’s election after international monitors identified online misinformation campaigns.Campaigning will continue until February 10, two days ahead of voting day. Bangladesh voters will vote from sunrise to 1 p.m. on February 12. Bangladesh Election Commission has completed training nearly 700,000 poll officials.