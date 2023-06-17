Canara HSBC Life Insurance’s Launches pan-India Tree Plantation Drive on 15th Foundation Day

“GARV”- dedicated life insurance division for Armed forces institutionalized by Canara HSBC Life Insurance announces its PAN India tree plantation drive in partnership with Defence and Paramilitary forces across the Country. The initiative is carried out to mark 15 stupendous years of the Company’s journey on 16 June 2023 and also the World Environment Day.

The campaign aims to make a significant contribution towards environmental sustainability in Defence and Paramilitary formations across the Country. With a target of planting almost 15,000 saplings the drive will span through the month of June 2023. Canara HSBC Life Insurance is committed to more than giving back to the society or community within which it operates and focuses on doing well as a responsible part of the society.

Expressing her views on the tree plantation drive coupled with Company’s foundation day, Ms Tarannum Hasib, Chief Distribution Officer, Canara HSBC Life Insurance says, “We place great importance on our sustainability journey, as we understand the crucial role that it plays in preserving nature and maintaining an ecological balance. In the realm of Life Insurance, our focus is on financial security and safeguarding the well-being of our citizens as well as our National Heroes. Through this endeavor, our goal is to collaborate extensively with our Defence forces and leap ahead in environmental protection by planting more trees and expanding the green cover thereby addressing the adverse effects of climate change.”

The plantation drive will run across in key cities across India including Jammu, Amritsar, Pathankot, Dharamshala, Chandigarh, Delhi, Meerut, Lucknow, Dehradun, Prayagraj, Bareilly, Kolkata, Bhubaneshwar, Siliguri, Patna, Asansol, Ranchi, Raipur, Guwahati, Imphal, Dimapur, and Tejpur and Jhansi.