Candid Communication bags two prestigious awards at India’s Regional PR Awards 2022

Eastern India’s largest Public Relations agency Candid Communication has received two prestigious awards at India’s Regional PR Awards 2022 (IRPRA) from West Bengal for the second consecutive year. The winners of the award belong to the Kolkata headquarter of Candid. Swati Chakrabarty, Director Operations, Candid Communication has received the Award for Best Creative Entertainment Campaign second time in a row. Last year Swati received the award under the category of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). Apart from Swati, this year a promising young PR Professional Abreeti Sen from Candid Communication has received the Award for Excellence in the Local Brand PR campaign from IRPRA. Candid Communication’s strength lies in its ability to provide 360-degree support to its clients on each and every aspect of brand building so that it can compete and prosper in an increasingly competitive market and by emerging as the winner of back-to-back awards prove the same rightfully.

The winners of the second edition of India’s Regional PR Awards 2022, 40 Under 40, were announced recently. The nation’s biggest Regional PR Awards were aimed to identify and felicitate the most promising regional PR professionals. Interestingly, IRPRA saw overwhelming participation from promising minds in the PR sector in its second edition. It received 186 registrations and 76 case studies from 17 states across the country. 40 winners were selected by the esteemed jury panel of 10 members. IRPRA awards were broadly classified into 8 categories namely Award for excellence in CSR, Leading PR campaign for Start-ups category, and Award for Best Creative Entertainment Campaign amongst others. These categories of awards were further classified into five zones East, West, North, South, and Central primarily to recognise the talent from across India. The winners of IRPRA 2021 were selected by an esteemed jury panel comprising renowned public relations professionals and experts, journalists, and Corporate Communication specialists.

Elated to win the award under the segment of Best Creative Entertainment Campaign, Swati Chakrabarty said, “It’s an honour to me as I have been awarded by IRPRA back to back two years in a row as a part of Candid Communication. It gives me immense motivation to improve myself and work harder to achieve the success which follows with a prestigious honour.”

Young PR Abreeti Sen adds, “I am unable to express my happiness in words to receive the prestigious award. I have always been passionate about each Public Relations Campaign I have worked for. Award for Excellence in the Local Brand PR campaign is a dream which has come true and Candid Communication along with the entire team is the pillar of my success.”