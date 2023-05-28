Canon India unveils one of its kind ‘Live Office Infrastructure’ in Kolkata

To elevate the customer experiential journey and further strengthen its
presence in the Eastern market, Canon India today unveiled its ultra-modern Live Office
infrastructure in West Bengal’s Business Hub, Kolkata. The latest development comes as part of
Canon’s 2023 growth strategy for the India market that revolves around ‘Transformation’ across
domains, to solidify its industry leadership as a futuristic and innovative technology brand even
further. Recognizing East as an integral market for its business, the office marks a concrete step to
strengthen customer connect and empower stakeholders through the perfect synergy of technology
and product experientials.
The Live Office has been designed to serve as a cohesive platform to showcase Canon’s legacy of
technological innovation, and its diverse portfolio including cameras, printers, surveillance cameras,
copiers, multi-functional devices, and more, all under one roof through unique demo zones. The new
space will provide customers and partners a comprehensive understanding of Canon’s offerings and
connect with the brand’s innovative legacy, empowering them to make informed purchase
decisions. On the other hand, the platform will allow employees to gain first-hand insights from
customers and collaborate to meet their requirements effectively.
Sharing his thoughts on the launch, Mr. Manabu Yamazaki, President & CEO, Canon India said,
“After the successful launch of Live Office in Mumbai, we are delighted to introduce this novel
concept in Kolkata as part of our Pan-India transformation journey for 2023. At Canon India, regional
penetration continues to remain one of our core focus areas in expanding our reach across the length
and breadth of the country by addressing diverse customer needs. And Live Office is a testament to
our technological commitment and the importance that we lay on pioneering unique experiences for
our customers. With this, we aim to showcase Canon’s entire portfolio of products and services under
one roof for our customers and partners to experience, while building a stronger brand connect.”
Further commenting on the importance of the East Market, he added, “With Kolkata being the
strongest market for our East channel attracting customers from surrounding states and having
witnessed positive growth across B2C and B2B segments, we are confident that Live Office will be a
game-changer in further strengthening our customer connect. Going forward, we will continue our
efforts to remain agile and ensure a rapidly growing footprint in the country by empowering
customers with products, services and solutions like never before.”
Besides the introduction of the live-office infrastructure, under ‘transformation’ as a key strategy for
this year, Canon India has been revolutionizing its product portfolio alongside organization
workflows to supplement rapid growth plans. While the Live Office paves way for a unique new
direction for creating customer experiences, Canon India also has several other successful
experiential formats like Image Square, PIXMA Zone, BIS Lounge, and NVS experience centres in the
country.