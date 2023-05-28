Canon India unveils one of its kind ‘Live Office Infrastructure’ in Kolkata

To elevate the customer experiential journey and further strengthen its

presence in the Eastern market, Canon India today unveiled its ultra-modern Live Office

infrastructure in West Bengal’s Business Hub, Kolkata. The latest development comes as part of

Canon’s 2023 growth strategy for the India market that revolves around ‘Transformation’ across

domains, to solidify its industry leadership as a futuristic and innovative technology brand even

further. Recognizing East as an integral market for its business, the office marks a concrete step to

strengthen customer connect and empower stakeholders through the perfect synergy of technology

and product experientials.

The Live Office has been designed to serve as a cohesive platform to showcase Canon’s legacy of

technological innovation, and its diverse portfolio including cameras, printers, surveillance cameras,

copiers, multi-functional devices, and more, all under one roof through unique demo zones. The new

space will provide customers and partners a comprehensive understanding of Canon’s offerings and

connect with the brand’s innovative legacy, empowering them to make informed purchase

decisions. On the other hand, the platform will allow employees to gain first-hand insights from

customers and collaborate to meet their requirements effectively.

Sharing his thoughts on the launch, Mr. Manabu Yamazaki, President & CEO, Canon India said,

“After the successful launch of Live Office in Mumbai, we are delighted to introduce this novel

concept in Kolkata as part of our Pan-India transformation journey for 2023. At Canon India, regional

penetration continues to remain one of our core focus areas in expanding our reach across the length

and breadth of the country by addressing diverse customer needs. And Live Office is a testament to

our technological commitment and the importance that we lay on pioneering unique experiences for

our customers. With this, we aim to showcase Canon’s entire portfolio of products and services under

one roof for our customers and partners to experience, while building a stronger brand connect.”

Further commenting on the importance of the East Market, he added, “With Kolkata being the

strongest market for our East channel attracting customers from surrounding states and having

witnessed positive growth across B2C and B2B segments, we are confident that Live Office will be a

game-changer in further strengthening our customer connect. Going forward, we will continue our

efforts to remain agile and ensure a rapidly growing footprint in the country by empowering

customers with products, services and solutions like never before.”

Besides the introduction of the live-office infrastructure, under ‘transformation’ as a key strategy for

this year, Canon India has been revolutionizing its product portfolio alongside organization

workflows to supplement rapid growth plans. While the Live Office paves way for a unique new

direction for creating customer experiences, Canon India also has several other successful

experiential formats like Image Square, PIXMA Zone, BIS Lounge, and NVS experience centres in the

country.