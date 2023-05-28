 google.com, pub-6758312094382028, DIRECT, f08c47fec0942fa0
Caprese Retailers Meet in Kolkata

Discover fashion from an undiscovered world – Caprese.

Inspired by a pristine little island off the Italian shores, Caprese’s world of fashion truly reflects the design language of its muse: the Isle of Capri. A country that has, for centuries, been synonymous with the future of women’s fashion, echoing with an unblemished, free spirit.

Which is why Caprese began with a dream.

A dream to create an avant – garde range of hand bags and accessories that manifest this free spirited culture. To be adorned by today’s urban woman who reflects the tomorrows. With a confident aesthetic sense, sleek cuts and an indulgent voice to suit any occasion – Caprese’s every design is crafted as a style testament to every woman who wishes to announce her arrival in life.

So enter our world, and discover the best of Caprese.

