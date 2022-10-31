Carbon dioxide ‘deluge’ at Los Angeles International Airport sickens 4, triggers partial evacuation

A release of carbon dioxide, likely triggered as a firefighting response, nearly killed one man and led to a partial evacuation of Los Angeles International Airport on Monday, authorities said.

Los Angeles Fire Department crews were sent to one of the nation’s busiest hubs shortly after 7 a.m. PDT to investigate “the cause of an apparent gas leak in Terminal 8,” according to an LAX statement.

Evacuated passengers were sent to Terminal 7 where United Airlines operates at LAX, officials said. A ground stop temporarily kept United Airlines flights from landing at its major national hub just south of downtown L.A.

Independent contractors working at LAX, three men and a woman, were sickened by their exposure to fumes coming from a utility closet, firefighters said.

LAX International Airport. AaronP/Bauer-Griffin / GC Images file

The woman and two of her male colleagues were “treated at scene for minor complaints,” according to the LAFD.

But the fourth victim, a man in his 50s, “was found pulseless and non-breathing inside the utility room,” the LAFD statement said.

Paramedics performed CPR and his “condition was updated from grave to critical on hospital arrival,” firefighters added.

The carbon dioxide leak was so strong it was likely a release used in a fire suppression effort, LAFD Capt. Erik Scott said.

In some systems, carbon dioxide is used instead of water because it can quickly snuff out flames by replacing oxygen, one of the three primary elements of fire, Scott explained.

That displacement of oxygen is key to ending fire, but could also prove deadly to anyone nearby.

“They heard a popping sound and that was a complete deluge of that system,” Scott told reporters. “It doesn’t come out as a short sporadic amount of carbon dioxide but rather a full deluge. Obviously that displaces all of the oxygen inside and three people quickly got out.”

“But one adult male approximately 50 years old was still inside. The carbon dioxide displaces the oxygen in the individual’s blood steam and they went into cardiac arrest,” Scott said.

“Firefighters were on scene within five minutes, but we also want to applaud our partners at LAX airport police who jumped in and started CPR right away.”