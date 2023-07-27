CashFlo Expands Product Portfolio with AI-Powered AP Automation & Payments Suite

CashFlo, Indias only integrated Accounts Payables and Supply Chain Financing Platform, today announced the expansion of its product portfolio with the launch of its flagship Payments and Accounts Payables (AP) Automation & Payments product suite. Designed to revolutionize the financial operations of enterprises, this suite leverages Artificial Intelligence (AI) to automate complex tasks such as invoice-to-pay processes, approval workflows, and real-time GST checks, enabling businesses across industries to achieve unrivaled operational excellence.

According to a 2022 survey, only 9% of businesses globally have fully automated their AP function, and even lower in India. This means that the majority still rely on manual processes, causing stress to AP teams and increasing risk of errors, also hindering decision-making, cash flow optimization, and supplier relationships. CashFlos AP Automation & Payments suite addresses these challenges, revolutionizing corporate finance functions and empowering enterprises to achieve unparalleled operational excellence & stay on top of compliance.

Excited about the positive impact that the product would create, Ankur Bhageria, CEO-Founder, CashFlo, said, “Our aim is to help companies grow by helping finance teams focus on business, instead of transactional processes and worrying about hygiene areas. Unfortunately in India, there are no strong SaaS businesses in Finance Automation operating at scale, most SaaS solutions focus on western markets. We wanted to build something high quality for India yet make it affordable. We are thrilled to launch our AI-Powered AP Automation & Payments suite, which during its pilot phase reduced processing costs by up to 80% and accelerated financial closure by 3x for large and medium enterprises. We also saw that businesses experienced 95% reductions in payment errors and witnessed improved margins of up to 7%, all while ensuring full compliance with regulatory requirements. Finally Indian enterprises can get access to a product of global standard with state-of-the-art technology without burning a hole in their pockets.”

He added, “Our product is designed to elevate the role of the finance function and make it a strategic partner to organizational teams. On the payments front, we believe this product is a game-changer, bringing the convenience of consumer payments to the business world. We are excited about introducing AI to enterprise finance teams, and the massive impact this can have on businesses across industries.“

Key Features of CashFlos AP Automation & Payments Suite include:

AI-Driven Invoice Capture: CashFlo utilizes advanced AI-powered OCR to capture and book liabilities with near-perfect accuracy, revolutionizing invoice processing.

Streamlined GST Checks & Reconciliation: CashFlos AP Automation & Payments ensures proactive vendor GST validation, compliance history checks, and invoice filing status verification, empowering businesses to prevent ITC losses from non-compliant vendors.

100% Invoice Verification – Achieving automated processing of 95%+ invoices, CashFlo ensures a 10-point check on every invoice, including GST number check, e-invoicing check, item-level rate and quantity match with PO & GRN, vendor bank account matching etc.

Seamless Banking Integrations: With CashFlo, businesses can effortlessly integrate payments with unlimited bank accounts in under 6 weeks, eliminating the complexity and time-consuming nature of traditional host-to-host banking integrations.

Configurable Approval Flows: CashFlo enables businesses to establish customizable multi-level approval flows, catering to invoices from different teams and amounts, ensuring a robust corporate governance structure and compliance with internal policies.

ERP Integration: CashFlo seamlessly integrates with leading ERPs, including SAP, Microsoft, Tally, Oracle, and more, facilitating real-time reconciliation and accelerating book closure by 3 times.

Today, the AP software market is rapidly expanding. According to industry reports, it was valued at USD 8.77 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 17.61 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2021 to 2028. About two-thirds of finance professionals expect full automation of their AP process by 2025.

Serving over 3,000 customers and a vast network of more than 2,00,000 businesses, CashFlo is working towards increasing their customer base by 3x this year. Additionally, CashFlo processes over Rs 18,000+ crore of invoices annually, and their aim is to multiply this by 2x by the end of 2023. The company is growing at 25% month-on-month, and with the launch of the new AI-powered AP and Payments Automation product suite, CashFlo anticipates a growth rate of 150% in the next six months.

About CashFlo

Established in 2018 by Ankur Bhageria and Dushyant Agarwal, CashFlo is a one-of-a-kind AP automation and supply chain financing platform. Made in India. Made for India. The company’s mission is to unleash the untapped financial potential of millions of Indian businesses. CashFlo’s AP Automation & Payments suite is transforming the way large businesses across the country handle their payments. Founded by illustrious alumni from BCG, ISB, and IIM, CashFlo is fortified by the trust and backing of prominent investors such as Elevation Capital and General Catalyst.

Recognized by Nasscom as the Best Supply Chain Finance solution from 2019 to 2021, CashFlos platform creates a harmonious ecosystem for buyers, suppliers, and financiers. The company’s integrated AP & financing platform has become a key driver of growth for over 100 large enterprises and 200,000 mid-market and SME companies across more than ten sectors. CashFlo combines in-depth financial and technological insights to deliver exceptional results for large Indian enterprises. CashFlo proudly serves a clientele that includes marquee corporates like Murugappa group, Zydus Healthcare, Kalyani Group, Lupin, Aditya Birla Group, Bajaj Group, IFB, Apar Industries to emerging corporates like Mosaic wellness, Souled Store, Durian, Cona Electricals among others.

