Cause of death released for ‘Will & Grace’ actor Leslie Jordan
LOS ANGELES — “Will & Grace” actor Leslie Jordan, who was found without a pulse after a car crash in Hollywood last year, died of sudden cardiac dysfunction, officials said Thursday.
Jordan, 67, experienced sudden heart failure due to arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease, the Los Angeles County medical examiner said.
His manner of death was classified as natural. A toxicology screening was negative for marijuana, alcohol and other drugs, the agency’s report said.
Jordan’s agent, David Shaul, had previously said that Jordan had likely suffered a medical emergency that caused him to lose control of his car.
“The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan,” Shaul said in October. “Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times.”
Jordan earned an Emmy for his role as Beverly Leslie on “Will & Grace” and appeared in dozens of other shows and movies, including “Star Trek: Voyage,” “American Horror Story” and “Murphy Brown.”
During the pandemic, Jordan’s fan base grew as he delivered daily Instagram videos that offered comedic reflections on life during a lockdown.
Diana Dasrath is entertainment producer and senior reporter for NBC News covering all platforms.
Tim Stelloh is a breaking news reporter for NBC News Digital.
Corky Siemaszko contributed.
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Jan. 6 rioter who put his feet on Pelosi’s desk says he regrets it
[ad_1] An Arkansas man who was photographed on Jan. 6 with his feet on a desk in then-House Speaker Nancy...
Legendary singer-songwriter David Crosby dies at 81
[ad_1] David Crosby, the legendary singer-songwriter and founding member of the Byrds and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, has died,...
Andrew Tate said he broke a woman’s jaw ahead of Romanian arrest
[ad_1] Andrew Tate once called his sexually explicit webcam business a “total scam” and boasted on his website that he...
Mother, politician, trailblazer. How Jacinda Ardern became an icon for millions
[ad_1] When she became the world’s youngest female leader in 2017 at 37, Jacinda Ardern ignited a wave of euphoria...
DeSantis seeks transgender university students’ health care information
[ad_1] Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is asking state universities for the number and ages of their students who sought...
Fed policymakers call for further rate hikes to beat inflation
[ad_1] Federal Reserve policymakers on Wednesday signaled they will push on with more interest rate hikes, with several supporting a...
Average Rating