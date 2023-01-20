Cause of death released for ‘Will & Grace’ actor Leslie Jordan

LOS ANGELES — “Will & Grace” actor Leslie Jordan, who was found without a pulse after a car crash in Hollywood last year, died of sudden cardiac dysfunction, officials said Thursday.

Jordan, 67, experienced sudden heart failure due to arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease, the Los Angeles County medical examiner said.

His manner of death was classified as natural. A toxicology screening was negative for marijuana, alcohol and other drugs, the agency’s report said.

Jordan’s agent, David Shaul, had previously said that Jordan had likely suffered a medical emergency that caused him to lose control of his car.

“The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan,” Shaul said in October. “Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times.”

Jordan earned an Emmy for his role as Beverly Leslie on “Will & Grace” and appeared in dozens of other shows and movies, including “Star Trek: Voyage,” “American Horror Story” and “Murphy Brown.”

During the pandemic, Jordan’s fan base grew as he delivered daily Instagram videos that offered comedic reflections on life during a lockdown.