Thursday, October 20, 2022
CBP firearms instructor fatally shot at Florida gun range

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection firearms instructor was fatally shot at a Miami area gun range Wednesday, officials said.

Police were called to the gun range west of Miami shortly before 10:30 a.m. and found an officer shot. He was taken to a hospital, where he died, Miami-Dade police said.

Details about how the shooting occurred were not released at an afternoon news conference, and the officer was not immediately identified.

Law enforcement officers investigate the death of a Customs and Border Protection officer who was shot Wednesday at a gun range in Miami-Dade County.
Law enforcement officers investigate the death of a Customs and Border Protection officer who was shot Wednesday at a gun range in Miami-Dade County.WTVJ

CBP spokesman Michael Silva told reporters the officer was a spouse, a father and a “just all-around great guy.”

The officer was assigned to Miami International Airport and was a firearms instructor, Silva said.

“Great officer, a great family, and it’s a tragic loss,” Silva said at the news conference, according to live video carried by WPLG-TV of Miami.

The officer was on duty at the weapons range when the shooting occurred, the agency said in a statement.

Miami-Dade police are investigating. A police spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for more details Wednesday night.

NBC Miami, citing police, reported that preliminary findings suggest the shooting was an accident.

Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez III said in a statement that the police department offered its condolences to the border agency.

Phil Helsel is a reporter for NBC News.



Source link

