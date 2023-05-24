Celebrate Jamai Shashti At What’s Up! With Delectable Food & Beverages

What: Celebrate this Jamai Shashti at What’sUp! Café. Spend an amazing time with your Son-in-Law and other family members while you enjoy the gastronomically delightful experience offered through elaborate food and beverage menu. There will also be a special LIVE performance by Sudip Bera belting out new and evergreen songs while enjoying the serene view of the lush greenery and surrounding waterbodies in the very heart of our dear city, from the triple deck terrace.

Where: What’sUp! Cafe

122A, Southern Avenue. 7th Floor, Kolkata – 700029

When: 25th May, 2023

Timings: 12 noon to 12 midnight

Jamai Sashti Specials: Mutton Dahi Vada, Angara Kabab, Two In One Kabab, Mutton Roast Dakshini Style, Rarrah Gosht, Kashmiri Pulao,Shepherd’s Pie, Mutton Burrah Kebab, Margherita Pizza and Mixed Chicken Lasagna, Grilled Beckti With Lemon Butter Sauce and Prawn Thermidor.

Signature Mocktails: Guava Hari Mirch and Spicy Alphonso.

Signature Cocktails: Djinn In A Matka, Daab Punch, Purple Rain & bailey’s Lassi

Summer Special Fresh Fruit Cocktails: Mango Lust, Mango Tango Grapevine, Bealtini, Banana Rum Shake & Kiwilitious.

Chef’s Pick: Mutton Dahi Vada, Kashmiri Pulao, and Prawn Thermidor, with your choice of dessert.

Meal for two: Rs 1300/- plus taxes (without liquor)