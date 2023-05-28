Celebrate Poila Baisakh with Mouthwatering Traditional Dishes

Kolkata 14 April 2023: Poila Baisakh is an important festival for the Bengali community that is celebrated with great enthusiasm and zeal. As the Bengali New Year, it marks a fresh start and brings joy and hope to people’s lives. One of the most essential aspects of Poila Baisakh is the delicious food that is served during the celebrations. Bengali cuisine is known for its unique flavors, and the traditional dishes that are prepared for this occasion are a tribute to the culinary heritage of the region. From mouthwatering sweets to savory dishes, Poila Baisakh has a range of traditional delicacies that will leave your taste buds craving more. Here are some mouthwatering traditional dishes made using ITC Ltd.’s Sunrise products that you can enjoy during your Poila Baisakh celebration:

Mutton Kosha: Ingredients – Marinate 1 kg mutton with 2 tbsp ginger paste, 2 tbsp garlic paste, 1/2 cup curd, 1 tbsp ITC Ltd.’s Sunrise Mustard Oil for 1 hr. Heat ITC Ltd.’s Sunrise mustard oil in a kadhai. Temper 2 bay leaves, 4 pcs Sunrise Cardamom. Add 1 cup finely chopped onion and fry till golden brown. Add the marinated meat, 2 tbsp ITC Ltd.’s Sunrise meat masala and braise with salt and sugar as per taste. Once the oil separates, pressure cook the contents with warm water for 15 minutes till the meat softens. Finish off with 1/2 tsp ITC Ltd.’s Sunrise Shahi Garam Masala. Rui Posto: Marinate 8 pieces of Rui fish with 1 tsp ITC Ltd.’s Sunrise Turmeric Powder, 1 tsp ITC Ltd.’s Sunrise Lal Mirch Powder and salt as required for 10 minutes. Fry the marinated fish pieces in ITC Ltd.’s Sunrise Mustard Oil and keep aside. Heat some ITC Ltd.’s Sunrise Mustard Oil in a kadhai and temper 1 tsp ITC Ltd.’s Sunrise Kala Jeera, 3 pcs of slit green chillies. Make a paste of ITC Ltd.’s Sunrise Posta by soaking for 1 hr. Add 1/2 cup of the paste to the oil and braise. Add 1 tsp ITC Ltd.’s Sunrise Turmeric Powder, 1 tsp ITC Ltd.’s Sunrise Kashmiri Mirch and salt as per taste. Mix everything well and let it boil. Add the fried fish pieces and cover to cook for at least 2 minutes. At the end add 3-4 slit green chillies, mix and remove from heat. Shorshe Ilish: Marinate 8 pieces of Hilsa with 1 tsp ITC Ltd.’s Sunrise Turmeric Powder and salt as per taste for 5 minutes. Fry the pieces lightly in ITC Ltd.’s Sunrise Mustard Oil and keep aside. Make a paste of 3 tbsp ITC Ltd.’s Sunrise Mustard Powder in lukewarm water with a pinch of salt for 10 minutes. Heat ITC Ltd.’s Sunrise Mustard Oil in a kadhai. Temper 3-4 slit green chillies and a pinch of ITC Ltd.’s Sunrise Kala Jeera. Add the mustard paste, 1/2 cup warm water, 1 tsp ITC Ltd.’s Sunrise Turmeric Powder, salt as per taste and bring it to a boil. Add the fried fish and cover to cook for 2 minutes. Garnish with chopped coriander leaves. Begun Basanti: Marinate 8 pieces of long cut brinjals with 1 tsp ITC Ltd.’s Sunrise Turmeric Powder and salt as per taste for 2 minutes. Fry the pieces lightly in ITC Ltd.’s Sunrise Mustard Oil and keep aside. Make a paste of 2 tbsp ITC Ltd.’s Sunrise Mustard Powder in lukewarm water with a pinch of salt for 10 minutes. Make a paste of ITC Ltd.’s Sunrise Posta by soaking it for 1 hour. Temper 3-4 slit green chillies and 1 tsp ITC Ltd.’s Sunrise Kala Jeera in ITC Ltd.’s Sunrise Mustard Oil. Add the fried brinjals, mustard paste and 1/2 cup posta paste and braise. As the oil separates, add 3 tbsp beaten curd and mix everything well. Once done, remove from heat. Kashmiri Aloo Dum: In a bowl prepare a mixture of 3/4 cup beat curd, 1 tbsp ITC Ltd.’s Sunrise Kashmiri Mirch Powder, 1 tsp paste of ITC Ltd.’s Sunrise Saunf, salt and sugar to salt. Take 600g baby potatoes (peeled and washed) and poke holes in them. Deep fry in ITC Ltd.’s Sunrise Mustard Powder and keep aside. In a kadhai heat ITC Ltd.’s Sunrise Mustard Oil and temper whole garam masala with 2 bay leaves. Add 1 tbsp ginger paste, the previously made mixture and braise well. Add the fried potatoes, 1 tsp ITC Ltd.’s Sunrise Kashmiri Mirch Powder, 1 tsp ITC Ltd.’s Sunrise Turmeric Powder, salt as per taste and mix everything well. Once done, finish off with 1 tsp ITC Ltd.’s Sunrise Shahi Garam Masala.