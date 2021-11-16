Chased the crocodile with a slipper in his hand! Everyone is shocked to see the woman’s actions, tumultuous viral video – News18 Bangla

Melbourne: How much nothing is seen on social media every day If something is a little different, it doesn’t take long for it to go viral Netizens love to watch weird videos So whether it is good or bad, the practice of different videos is quite good on social media

Read more– Occurs once in 560 years; What precautions will you take during the longest lunar eclipse on November 19?

A video that went viral recently showed a woman undressing and chasing a crocodile! Yeah Al that sounds pretty crap to me, Looks like BT aint for me either Everyone is amazed to see the video of such incident Many have also filled the Twitter post with funny comments

Everyone knows what it means when mom takes the shoe off. 3 pic.twitter.com/CXD94m6PVz – Fred Schultz (@ fred035schultz) November 9, 2021

The video shows a woman standing by a pond when she sees a crocodile approaching her in the water in front of her. Then he did not get scared and took off his shoes Then, just in the manner of chasing dogs and cats, he started to shake hands Oma! The crocodile cub escaped in fear It is a far cry to come ashore Absolutely U-turn!

Read more-Reliance Industries: Largest in the country; The second and final call in the rights issue payment is from Reliance

Best part for me, she lifts her foot up and takes the shoe off like it’s been her job every day for the last 20 years. Husband home late✅, kids acting up✅, gator trying to get dog – Grady (gar fgarritt1) November 10, 2021

After watching this video, netizens filled it with various funny comments One wrote, “Everybody knows what happens when women take off their sandals and take them in their hands …”

The video has already been viewed more than 1.6 million times This video is full of thousands of likes and comments

According to The Guardian, the video was shot in Australia’s Kakaru National Park.