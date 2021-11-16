Chased the crocodile with a slipper in his hand! Everyone is shocked to see the woman’s actions, tumultuous viral video – News18 Bangla

November 16, 2021

Chased the crocodile with a slipper in his hand! Everyone is shocked to see the woman's actions, tumultuous viral video

Melbourne: How much nothing is seen on social media every day If something is a little different, it doesn’t take long for it to go viral Netizens love to watch weird videos So whether it is good or bad, the practice of different videos is quite good on social media

A video that went viral recently showed a woman undressing and chasing a crocodile! Yeah Al that sounds pretty crap to me, Looks like BT aint for me either Everyone is amazed to see the video of such incident Many have also filled the Twitter post with funny comments

The video shows a woman standing by a pond when she sees a crocodile approaching her in the water in front of her. Then he did not get scared and took off his shoes Then, just in the manner of chasing dogs and cats, he started to shake hands Oma! The crocodile cub escaped in fear It is a far cry to come ashore Absolutely U-turn!

After watching this video, netizens filled it with various funny comments One wrote, “Everybody knows what happens when women take off their sandals and take them in their hands …”

The video has already been viewed more than 1.6 million times This video is full of thousands of likes and comments

According to The Guardian, the video was shot in Australia’s Kakaru National Park.





