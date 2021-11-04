China expanding nuclear force rapidly reveals Pentagon report – News18 Bangla

#Washington: It is not possible to say when the Line of Control (LoC) with India from Ladakh to Sikkim will get out of control. It remains to be seen whether China will take military action against Taiwan. However, a recent report has come to light that concerns about China are growing in a number of allied countries, including India and the United States. A Pentagon report says China is expanding its nuclear capabilities much faster than U.S. officials predicted just a year ago.

China’s nuclear warhead could rise to 800 in six years, the report said, and 1,000 by 2030. The report did not say how many weapons China had today, but a year ago the Pentagon said the number was “low 200” and was likely to double by the end of this decade. The United States, by comparison, has 3,650 nuclear weapons and has no plans to increase them. As of 2003, the U.S. total was about 10,000.

On Pentagon China report, mccaffreyr3: “They’re not just expanding their nuclear warhead capability but also their delivery system, this hypersonic missile. They’ve created a massive new naval capability & air power. They’ve professionalized their ground combat forces” #AMRstaff – Andrea Mitchell (mitchellreports) November 4, 2021

The Biden administration is conducting a comprehensive review of its nuclear policy and has not said how it could be affected by China’s concerns. The report does not suggest an open conflict with China, but it does fit an emerging US narrative of the People’s Liberation Army, as China says its military intends to challenge the United States in all areas of war – air, land, sea, space and cyberspace.

Against that background, U.S. defense officials say they are becoming increasingly wary of China’s intentions regarding the situation in Taiwan. The assessment came in the U.S. Department of Defense’s annual report to Congress on China’s military development. Excluding the two leading nuclear powers, like the United States and Russia, China is building a “nuclear trio” capable of delivering ground-based ballistic missiles, surface-to-air missiles and nuclear weapons from submarines.