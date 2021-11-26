China may invade Taiwan anytime reveals secret US report. – News18 Bangla

# Taipei: China invasion of Taiwan is only 40 kilometers from mainland China by sea. China could occupy the island in less than an hour. But so easy? Occupying another country because of its military might is not easy in today’s world. If China shows such courage, its price may be extremely high. But inside, China or Taiwan has plotted to occupy the blueprint. That is the news.

Taiwan could be invaded by storm surges. Chinese forces have been conducting the exercise for the past six months. In a virtual meeting with US President Joe Biden a few days ago, Chinese President Xi Jinping said that encouraging Taiwan’s independence was like “playing with fire”. He warned that the United States would not allow such a thing to happen in Taiwan.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden also vowed to side with Taiwan. He says if China invades Taiwan, the United States will help Taiwan to protect it. Earlier, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen spoke of military cooperation between the United States and Taiwan. He had earlier said that some US troops were stationed in Taiwan. They are training Taiwanese troops. If China tries to invade its country, then the United States will come forward to defend its country. She has this confidence.

The United States has no formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan. However, the United States is Taiwan’s main international supporter and arms supplier. That’s why Beijing is upset. Amid growing tensions between Taipei and Beijing, Taiwan received a state-of-the-art version of the F-16 fighter jet from Washington. Frequent Chinese and US military exercises have raised fears of a major conflict around Taiwan.

Taiwan considers itself an independent-sovereign state. On the other hand, China considers Taiwan as its territory. So Beijing wants to take control of Taiwan. Taiwan has been blaming Beijing for the ongoing tensions. On the other hand, China is blaming the United States for escalating tensions with Taiwan.

Speaking at the unveiling of a state-of-the-art F-16V (F-16V) aircraft received from the United States at an airport in the southern city of Chiai, Sai said the project showed strong commitment to a partnership between Taiwan and the United States.