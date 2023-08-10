August 10, 2023

The Times of Bengal

Learning through Journalism

CHOSEN By Dermatology Introduces Travel-Friendly Mini Packs for High-Performance Skin Care

2 min read
47 mins ago

CHOSEN By Dermatology, a renowned skincare brand in India, is proud to unveil its latest offering: high-performance skincare products now available in Travel-friendly Mini Packs designed to cater to your skin care needs while you travel on the go. Dedicated to enhancing customer loyalty, CHOSEN is excited to offer its loyalty members an exclusive opportunity. Members can redeem these Mini Packs for free using Zola points or conveniently purchase them at www.chosenstore.in.

Travel with your favorite Mini’s pack now possible

Rooted in dermatological expertise, CHOSENs products are thoughtfully curated with research-proven ingredients, sustainably sourced to suit Indian skin types. The brand is committed to environmentally conscious practices, using eco-friendly packaging whenever possible.

Each mini pack offers the perfect solution for skincare enthusiasts on the move, those looking for a trial-size experience, or even those seeking the perfect gifting option.

CHOSENs Mini Packs are a convenient and versatile way to experience our quality skincare line wherever you go,” said Mr. Revanth P.G., Product Expert, CHOSEN By Dermatology.

Our dermatologist-curated products provide safe and effective solutions tailored to Indian skin,” he added.

Embrace the luxury of high-performance skincare, now in a portable format, perfect for your skin care needs while you travel on the go.

About Author

See author's posts

More Stories

3 min read

EVM to Celebrate Independence Day with Revolutionary Gen 4 SSD Launch, Ushering in a New Era of Speed and Performance

47 mins ago
4 min read

Anti-ageing the Ayurveda Way

47 mins ago
3 min read

Zoya’s ‘My Embrace’ is an Iconic Expression of Being Yourself: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

47 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

3 min read

EVM to Celebrate Independence Day with Revolutionary Gen 4 SSD Launch, Ushering in a New Era of Speed and Performance

47 mins ago
2 min read

CHOSEN By Dermatology Introduces Travel-Friendly Mini Packs for High-Performance Skin Care

47 mins ago
4 min read

Anti-ageing the Ayurveda Way

47 mins ago
3 min read

Zoya’s ‘My Embrace’ is an Iconic Expression of Being Yourself: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

47 mins ago
    Verified by MonsterInsights