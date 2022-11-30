Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter, dies at 79

Christine McVie, the English musician whose smoky vocals and romantic lyrics helped catapult the rock group Fleetwood Mac to international success, died Wednesday, the band and her family announced on social media.

She was 79.

“There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie,” the group said in a statement posted on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon. “She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure.”

“She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her,” the band added. “Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed.”

From left, Christine McVie, Lindsey Buckingham, Stevie Nicks, John McVie and Mick Fleetwood in 1977. Richard E. Aaron / Redferns

In a statement on Instagram, McVie’s family said she “passed away peacefully” surrounded by loved ones at a hospital after a “short illness.”

“We kindly ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this extremely painful time, and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally.”

McVie was once married to Fleetwood Mac bass guitarist John McVie. The turmoil in their relationship was one of the creative sparks behind the behind’s massively popular album “Rumours,” released in 1977.

Christine McVie penned some of the most cherished lines in the Fleetwood Mac songbook, writing the lyrics to global hits like “Everywhere,” “Little Lies” and “Don’t Stop” — a track that became synonymous with Bill Clinton’s first presidential campaign.

In her lyrics, she chronicled the highs and lows of love in simple but soulful terms. “You Make Loving Fun,” one of the melodic high points of “Rumours” and a staple of Fleetwood Mac’s tours, summed up the joyful abandon of romance.

In the 1970s, when Fleetwood Mac was at its commercial peak, the band sold tens of millions of records and soared into the pantheon of rock acts. Fans around the world were entranced by the transcendent melodies — and fixated on behind-the-scenes drama.

The breakup of the McVies — and the accompanying split of fellow singer-songwriters Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham — gave rise to “Rumours,” a timeless joint diary of domestic dissolution and one of the bestselling albums of all-time.

