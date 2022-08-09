CII initiates job ready World Class Swiss Hospitality Training at Taj Hotels

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

Left to Right – Rohit Jain, Sougata Roy Chowdhury, Raman Dua, Aman Sachdev, Vijay Pratap Shrikent, Dr. Ankita Chakravarty Bhattachrya during the announcement

Industry body CII (Confederation of Indian Industry) has taken a significant initiative for skill development in Indian hospitality, enhancing the Industry Academia Interface, in association with Save Max Global Education, VET by EHL, and IHCL.

An 18-month Vocational Education and Training (VET) Professional Diploma program by EHL (Ecole hôtelière de Lausanne) Education Group of Switzerland, will begin at the CII Institute of Hospitality (CIIIH) in Kolkata, and IHCL (Indian Hotels Company Limited) Hotels in Bangalore and Goa.

The VET by EHL Swiss Professional Diploma is delivered in a blended format where the students will have the opportunity to learn and develop their skills at CIIIH, and hone them at select IHCL hotels. The Swiss Professional Diploma is spread over 18 months and comprises of three levels of learning, that is, the Foundation, Intermediate and Advanced. The Program will offer learning in three distinct streams, which are ‘Culinary’, ‘Food & Beverage Service’ and ‘Rooms’, that follow VET by EHL’s rigorous quality-assurance standards. Each certificate level builds skills on top of the previous and culminates into a VET by EHL Swiss Professional Diploma.

Students will get online access to a world-class global Learning Management System (LMS). They will be assessed on both theoretical knowledge on the LMS as well as on practical skills acquired during training. The practical training will take place at Taj Hotels in Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Kerala and Goa. On completion, the students will become a part of the prestigious VET by EHL Global Alumni Network. Furthermore, CII will assist the students to enrol themselves into a UGC recognized degree. The students are also assured a 100% placement after successful completion of the Program by CII. Backed by the international diploma, being job ready in 18 months and with real-life learning experience at luxury hotels of IHCL, the students will be sought after by all the premium hotel companies in the country and abroad.

The students who have cleared 12th standard from a recognized board in India with a minimum of 50% marks in English, can qualify for enrolment to the VET by EHL Swiss Professional Diploma Program. The program starts from 27th August, 2022, with the total fee being INR 3,50,000/- (plus taxes).