CIU Has Presented the Lifetime Achievement Award to the MAKAUT VC

The Confederation of Indian Universities has presented the LIFETIME ACHIEVENT AWARD to Prof. (Dr.) Saikat Maitra, the Hon’ble Vice Chancellor of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT), WB on the 5th of September, 2021.

The Confederation of Indian Universities was established at the behest of Prof. K. Venkatasubramanian, the then Member of the Planning Commission in 2004. for uniting all the university level institutions in India with a view to optimizing their available resources and for mutual as well as technical cooperation among the universities for exchange of ideas and for mitigating the disastrous effects of the duplication of efforts and wastage in education.

The International Benevolent Research Foundation (IBRF), Kolkata has also recognized Prof. Maitra as a FELLOW of the institute for his outstanding contribution in the areas of Science, Technology and Academic Administration. This was also awarded on the auspicious occasion of Teachers’ Day on 5th of September, 2021.

International Benevolent Research Foundation (IBRF) has been established on the auspicious occasion of the National Teacher’s Day on 5th September 2015 based on its incorporation as a Charity under the Central Act II of 1882, Government of India in Kolkata.

IBRF was established with the main objective of locating avenues for alternative employment creation besides designing a new approach to research and entrepreneurship in the field of education among the younger generation all over the world in general and India in particular.

MAKAUT, WB is proud of prof. Maitra for such recognitions of his relentless efforts towards imparting quality education to our younger generation. He is committed to achieve greater heights to make MAKAUT of the best Universities in the national and international levels. His aim is to fulfil the hopes, dreams and aspirations of the people of West Bengal and see the students established in life.

A renowned academician, Prof. Saikat Maitra is a Chartered Chemical Engineer and Fellow of the Institute of Engineers (India). He has filed two patents, authored three books and three book chapters. Prof. Maitra has received the “S.S. Bhatnagar” Memorial award for the year 2018-2019 for his contribution to research in the field of Chemical Engineering and Technology.

About MAKAUT: The University came into operation formally with the assumption of the office of the first Vice Chancellor on January 15, 2001 as a sequel to the promulgation of THE WEST BENGAL UNIVERSITY OF TECHNOLOGY ACT, 2001, under West Bengal Act XV of 2000 passed by the West Bengal Legislature. The University started its academic programme, from July 16, 2001 following a Notification from the Department of Higher Education; Government of West Bengal dated June 15, 2001 through the affiliation of Engineering and Management Institutions / Colleges and has entered the eighteen years of its functioning. The University is included in Section 2F and also in Section 12B of UGC and recipient of UGC Grant. The University wants to grow nurturing innovative / novel ideas that would touch all segments of the society especially the marginalized ones. We look at technology from a broad social perspective and are organizing postgraduate courses in basic and applied sciences. The University has introduced new courses in emerging areas to develop, enhance and higher education.