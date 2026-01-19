NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Sunday (local time) spoke with US President Donald Trump on the security situation in Greenland and the Arctic.Several European countries came together and expressed support and solidarity with Denmark and Greenland amid the threat by US President Donald Trump to impose tariffs on eight European nations untill it is allowed to acquire Greenland. It is to be noted that the Trump administration has implemented a 10% tariff on Denmark, Great Britain, France, and other European Union countries to communicate that strongly opposing the United States’ ambitions in Greenland will result in financial repercussions. “Starting on February 1st, 2026, all of the above mentioned Countries (Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, The United Kingdom, The Netherlands, and Finland), will be charged a 10% Tariff on any and all goods sent to the United States of America. On June 1st, 2026, the Tariff will be increased to 25%. This Tariff will be due and payable until such time as a Deal is reached for the Complete and Total purchase of Greenland,” he posted on the Truth Social media platform. According to the Xinhua report, the chair of the European Parliament’s International Trade Committee, Bernd Lange, called on Saturday for the European Commission to activate the EU’s Anti-Coercion Instrument in response to recent threats by President Trump to add tariffs against several European nations in association of their stand towards Greenland. Taking to LinkedIn, Lange stated, “It is also now high time to use the Anti-Coercion Instrument (ACI) … and formulate a clear EU response.” He urged the Commission to commence the ACI procedure immediately.
A joint statement by Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and the United Kingdom–shared by the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, mentioned that exercise ‘Arctic Endurance’ does not pose a threat to anyone and that the countries stand in full solidarity with Denmark and the people of Greenland.The statement highlighted that the threat of tariffs undermines transatlantic relations and risks a dangerous downward spiral.”As members of NATO, we are committed to strengthening Arctic security as a shared transatlantic interest. The pre- coordinated Danish exercise “Arctic Endurance” conducted with Allies, responds to this necessity. It poses no threat to anyone. We stand in full solidarity with the Kingdom of Denmark and the people of Greenland. Building on the process begun last week, we stand ready to engage in a dialogue based on the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity that we stand firmly behind. Tariff threats undermine transatlantic relations and risk a dangerous downward spiral. We will continue to stand united and coordinated in our response. We are committed to upholding our sovereignty”, the joint statement said. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Sunday (local time) spoke with US President Donald Trump on the security situation in Greenland and the Arctic. In a post on X, Mark Rutte said, “Spoke with POTUS regarding the security situation in Greenland and the Arctic. We will continue working on this, and I look forward to seeing him in Davos later this week.”
France is committed to the sovereignty and independence of nations, in Europe and elsewhere. This guides our choices. It underpins our commitment to the United Nations and to its Charter.It is on this basis that we support, and will continue to support Ukraine… — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) January 17, 2026
