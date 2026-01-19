Home

News

US Tariffs: Clash over Greenland sparks alarm in Europe, 8 nations issue warning to Trump, Can NATO survive?

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Sunday (local time) spoke with US President Donald Trump on the security situation in Greenland and the Arctic.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

France is committed to the sovereignty and independence of nations, in Europe and elsewhere. This guides our choices. It underpins our commitment to the United Nations and to its Charter. It is on this basis that we support, and will continue to support Ukraine… — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) January 17, 2026

Topics

Several European countries came together and expressed support and solidarity with Denmark and Greenland amid the threat by US President Donald Trump to impose tariffs on eight European nations untill it is allowed to acquire Greenland. It is to be noted that the Trump administration has implemented a 10% tariff on Denmark, Great Britain, France, and other European Union countries to communicate that strongly opposing the United States’ ambitions in Greenland will result in financial repercussions. “Starting on February 1st, 2026, all of the above mentioned Countries (Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, The United Kingdom, The Netherlands, and Finland), will be charged a 10% Tariff on any and all goods sent to the United States of America. On June 1st, 2026, the Tariff will be increased to 25%. This Tariff will be due and payable until such time as a Deal is reached for the Complete and Total purchase of Greenland,” he posted on the Truth Social media platform. According to the Xinhua report, the chair of the European Parliament’s International Trade Committee, Bernd Lange, called on Saturday for the European Commission to activate the EU’s Anti-Coercion Instrument in response to recent threats by President Trump to add tariffs against several European nations in association of their stand towards Greenland. Taking to LinkedIn, Lange stated, “It is also now high time to use the Anti-Coercion Instrument (ACI) … and formulate a clear EU response.” He urged the Commission to commence the ACI procedure immediately.According to Lange, the threat is “incredible” and “a new dimension” in the use of tariffs as a political weapon. According to Lange, the use of tariffs as an instrument of politics has reached an “unprecedented” scale in terms of the scale of its threat. Therefore, due to the nature of this threat, it is no longer possible for the European Union to “continue business as usual.” Lange also stated the action taken by the U.S. violated yet another EU-U.S. political tariff and trade agreement made in July 2025 during an EU-U.S. meeting in Scotland, and the European Parliament would continue discussions with all political groups on this issue next week. “I cannot imagine that we can continue with business as usual, and I assume that we will suspend our further work,” he was quoted as saying by Xinhua. For many years, Donald Trump has expressed an interest in Greenland and even expressed interest in purchasing it while serving in his first term as president. Recently, he has expressed multiple ways to take ownership of Greenland, including possibly using the military against it. The current situation has escalated in recent weeks with his recent push to seize it and thus create even more turmoil around Greenland. Trump has been adamant about acquiring Greenland, a semi-autonomous territory of Denmark, citing national security concerns. Furthermore, Washington claims Greenland’s strategic location and mineral resources are vital to its security, but the leadership in Denmark and Greenland has rejected the idea, emphasising their right to self-determination. Emmanuel Macron, President of France, has made it very clear that he believes that the United States’ proposed tariffs on Greenland are unacceptable. If the U.S. does impose these tariffs on Greenland, Macron said, European nations will react in a united and coordinated manner. Taking to X, he wrote,”It is also on this basis that we decided to take part in the exercise organized by Denmark in Greenland. We fully assume this decision, because security in the Arctic and at the outer edges of our Europe is at stake. No intimidation or threat will influence us—neither in Ukraine, nor in Greenland, nor anywhere else in the world when we are confronted with such situations.” “No intimidation or threat will influence us—neither in Ukraine, nor in Greenland, nor anywhere else in the world when we are confronted with such situations. Tariff threats are unacceptable and have no place in this context. Europeans will respond in a united and coordinated manner should they be confirmed. We will ensure that European sovereignty is upheld. It is in this spirit that I will engage with our European partners,” he added.A joint statement by Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and the United Kingdom–shared by the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, mentioned that exercise ‘Arctic Endurance’ does not pose a threat to anyone and that the countries stand in full solidarity with Denmark and the people of Greenland.The statement highlighted that the threat of tariffs undermines transatlantic relations and risks a dangerous downward spiral.”As members of NATO, we are committed to strengthening Arctic security as a shared transatlantic interest. The pre- coordinated Danish exercise “Arctic Endurance” conducted with Allies, responds to this necessity. It poses no threat to anyone. We stand in full solidarity with the Kingdom of Denmark and the people of Greenland. Building on the process begun last week, we stand ready to engage in a dialogue based on the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity that we stand firmly behind. Tariff threats undermine transatlantic relations and risk a dangerous downward spiral. We will continue to stand united and coordinated in our response. We are committed to upholding our sovereignty”, the joint statement said. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Sunday (local time) spoke with US President Donald Trump on the security situation in Greenland and the Arctic. In a post on X, Mark Rutte said, “Spoke with POTUS regarding the security situation in Greenland and the Arctic. We will continue working on this, and I look forward to seeing him in Davos later this week.”