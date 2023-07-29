Clear Aligners Market Set for Impressive Growth in India Amidst Technological Advancements

The Clear Aligners Market in India is witnessing a remarkable growth trajectory, projected to reach an impressive $500 million or INR 4,000 crore by 2023. This surge is attributed to several factors, including the rising prevalence of malocclusion among the Indian population, the increasing demand for orthodontic treatment, and the continuous technological advancements in the industry.

Rejove Aligner and DC stall at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai

In a bid to explore the latest developments in digital dentistry and its impact on patient care, the Digital Dentistry Society-International and the Indian Dental Association recently organized the first-ever International Digital Dentistry Congress (IDDC). The prestigious event took place on June 10-11, 2023, at the renowned Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

At the event, Delhi-based Rejov Aligners, Co-founded by Captain Vikram Kumar and Dr. Priyanka Goyat, partnered with Mumbai-based Dental Ceramists, led by Dinesh Jain, Chairman, and displayed their latest offerings. The presence of Dr. Ashok Dhoble, Secretary General of the Indian Dental Association (IDA), at the event demonstrated the industrys tremendous potential.

Esteemed companies such as 3Shape, BioHorizons, Bredent Group, Confident, Durr Dental, DWS, and Envista, along with industry professionals, renowned orthodontists, and dental experts from around the globe, gathered at the congress to exchange knowledge and insights.

The adoption of nanorobotics has significantly revolutionized the orthodontics industry, use of Digital Intraoral Scanners and Orthodontic Software’s have replaced to a great extent, the age-old practice of uncomfortable tray impressions and conventional bracket-wire system with Clear Aligners. The adoption of Clear Aligners is seem across various age groups making it age agnostic and a very high value proposition with its ability to correct aesthetics, form and function.

Captain Vikram Kumar, Co-founder of Rejov Aligners, expressed his enthusiasm about the efficiency, predictability, and effectiveness of clear aligners in orthodontic treatment. He pointed out the massive growth spurt anticipated in the global market for clear aligners, projected to reach $10.04 billion by 2028. Captain Vikram Kumar emphasized the importance of embracing evolving trends in the dynamic clear aligner market to further strengthen Rejov Aligners position in India.

Dr. Priyanka Goyat, Orthodontist and Co-founder of Rejov Aligners, was equally delighted to participate in the International Digital Dentistry Congress. She highlighted the advancements in digital technology, which have led to an array of options for dental materials, including surfaces, colors, and multilayer materials. Dr. Goyat expressed pride in showcasing new technologies and innovative solutions that enhance patient satisfaction and overall experience.

India has witnessed a steady rise in the demand for orthodontic treatment, driven by increasing attention to dental health and aesthetics. With a growing willingness among individuals to invest in their wellness, more people are embracing transparent aligners as a common orthodontic treatment.

The success of the International Digital Dentistry Congress has shed light on the transformative power of digital dentistry, propelling the clear aligners market in India to new heights. As technology continues to advance, industry players like Rejov Aligners are at the forefront, revolutionizing orthodontic treatment and elevating patient care to unprecedented levels.

