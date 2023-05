Mrigaban Ray, VP of Trade Marketing & distribution ITC Foods East, handing over the club award sponsored by Bingo! tedhe medhe to Cleiton Silva, Captain of East Bengal FC & Romain Philippoteaux, Captain of NorthEast United FC. East Bengal FC and NorthEast United FC played out a 3-3 draw in the Indian Super League (ISL) clash at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan.

Like this: Like Loading...