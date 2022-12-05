Monday, December 5, 2022
HomeInternationalCongress could soon end the military's vaccine mandate under pressure from Republicans
International

Congress could soon end the military’s vaccine mandate under pressure from Republicans

admin
By admin
0
24


WASHINGTON — Congress could soon end the military’s Covid-19 vaccine mandate.

Democratic leaders in both the House and Senate are considering allowing a Republican bill to suspend the mandate to advance, two Republican aides and one Democratic aide familiar with the matter told NBC News.

The bill, as it is currently written, would direct the Secretary of Defense to end the Biden administration directive for active duty and reserve component servicemembers, two of the aides said.

Republicans are expected to file the bill as early as Monday and it could be included as part of the National Defense Authorization Act, which Congress must pass by the end of the year. The exact language of this bill is in flux and is still being negotiated, the sources said.

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said Monday the administration is aware that Congress is considering repealing the mandate, noting that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin opposes such a move. President Joe Biden “concurs” with Austin and “continues to believe that all Americans including those in the armed forces should be vaccinated and boosted for COVID-19,” Kirby said.

“This remains very, very much a health and readiness issue for the force,” he added.

Austin instituted the vaccine mandate, which applies to all service members on active duty or in the Ready Reserve, including the National Guard, in August 2021.

Republicans have been highly critical of the mandate and the repeal legislation has long been in the works by Republicans on both the House and Senate Armed Services Committee.

The bill is unrelated to a separate pressure campaign by some Republican senators, who last week said they would drag out passage of the NDAA unless the vaccine mandate was repealed.

Julie Tsirkin

Julie Tsirkin is a producer and reporter for NBC News’ Capitol Hill team. 

Kyle Stewart

Kyle Stewart is an associate producer covering Congress for NBC News.





Source link

Previous article
Angels look to close out HD Spikers
Next article
Highlights FIFA World Cup 2022, Brazil vs South Korea, Group of 16: BRA Beat KOR By 4-1 To Advance Into Q/f
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
*

Recent Comments

admin
By admin
0
24
Previous article
Angels look to close out HD Spikers
Next article
Highlights FIFA World Cup 2022, Brazil vs South Korea, Group of 16: BRA Beat KOR By 4-1 To Advance Into Q/f
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677