Menu
Search
International

Connecticut college basketball player shot dead at New Jersey nature preserve

By: admin

Date:



A Connecticut college basketball star was fatally shot over the weekend at a New Jersey nature preserve, according to officials. 

Phil Urban, a 6-foot-6 forward at Post University in Connecticut, was shot in Hopewell Township, New Jersey, on Saturday, about 30 miles away from his native Manalapan Township.

Urban, 20, was found “slumped over” in the driver’s seat of a white Mercedes vehicle around 7 p.m. on Saturday, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said. 

He was transported to Capital Health Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound a short time later. 

According to a preliminary investigation, Urban had arranged to meet an acquaintance at the preserve. He “was shot at some point during the encounter,” prosecutors said.

The shooting is under investigation as a homicide.

No arrests have been made and officials are asking for anyone with information to come forward.

Post University CEO & President John L. Hopkins said the community was “heartbroken” to learn of Urban’s death.

Urban “modeled the attributes of leadership, commitment and hard work on the court and in the classroom” as a member of the men’s basketball team and as a business administration major, Hopkins said. “We hope that his family, friends and those affected by his passing will find strength during this extremely difficult time.” 

Hopkins said counseling resources will be available to support students and staff.  

Urban was a freshman, according to Post University’s 2022-23 basketball roster

Post University’s basketball team welcomed him back in April on Twitter, calling him a “skilled wing” who “can play multiple positions. 

“We are excited about what Phil will add to our team both as a player and person. Welcome to the nest, Phil!” the statement said at the time.

Marlene Lenthang is a breaking news reporter for NBC News Digital.





Source link

Previous articleViolence Erupts At Allahabad University As Security Misbehaves With Student Leader
Next articleAteneo’s Ange Koume regains old form, wins UAAP Finals MVP
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

The Times of Bengal is one of the leading news portals of India. The Times of Bengal is a 24×7 news portal which aims to bring news from across the country and world. TOB keeps you updated with everything happening in India and the world round the clock, including Breaking News, General, Politics, Business, Lifestyle & Entertainment, Education, Sports, Social to name a few. The Team of TOB is formed by experienced professionals and field experts who bring news from different segments. TOB is committed to the public interest and democratic values. Apart from delivering reliable news.

The latest

© 2022 . All Rights Reserved. Made by Suhrid Ghosh