Convicted ax murderer sentenced to life for killing step-grandfather in Wisconsin
SPARTA, Wis. — A judge sentenced a Wisconsin man to life plus 120 years in prison Wednesday for killing his step-grandfather with an ax and injuring two other people during an altercation at the step-grandfather’s home.
Monroe County Circuit Judge Todd Ziegler called 38-year-old Thomas Wayne Aspseter a selfish, remorseless human being with almost no redeeming qualities before he sentenced him, the La Crosse Tribune reported.
“There is a struggle to find positive aspects of Mr. Aspseter’s character,” the judge said.
According to prosecutors, Aspseter had been staying with his 87-year-old step-grandfather, Bernard Waite, but Waite wanted him to leave the home in Sparta, a community of about 10,000 people between Milwaukee and Minneapolis. Aspseter apparently returned to the home in June 2021 while Waite was at a family gathering in Waukesha and used a crowbar to get inside.
Waite and his brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Margaret Waite, returned home to find Aspseter on the property. Bernard Waite told him to leave. An enraged Aspseter then hit Bernard and Michael Waite with the ax, striking both of them in the head, and struck Margaret Waite in the arm.
Aspseter then shot himself in the throat with a rifle, called 911 and confessed to killing Bernard Waite, according to the complaint.
He was convicted last year in the fatal attack.
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Family of N.Y. woman who disappeared after New Year’s Eve subway ride desperate for answers
[ad_1] The family of a New York City woman who was last seen on a subway train on New Year's...
California storm prompts evacuation orders as state braces for flooding
[ad_1] California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency Wednesday as a powerful storm expected to bring heavy rain,...
George Santos arrived in D.C. this week. No one is more riled than N.Y.’s other gay congressman.
[ad_1] Rep.-elect George Santos, a gay New York Republican who sparked widespread condemnation after admitting that he had lied about...
Southwest is America’s favorite economy airline. Analysts say that won’t change despite holiday meltdown
[ad_1] Travelers love Southwest Airlines, according to J.D. Power's annual ranking of the top U.S. air carriers. Southwest finished first...
Kevin McCarthy’s House speakership fiasco tells us the GOP plans to feast on chaos
[ad_1] And while it’s still possible that some other modest pieces of legislation can be brought to a vote and...
Iran supreme leader Khamenei hints at loosening of hijab rules
[ad_1] While his comments were vague and did not promise to change the existing laws, they were a recognition of...
Average Rating