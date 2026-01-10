Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd., one of India’s leading leisure and lifestyle brands, successfully hosted its Annual Marketing Meet in Mumbai, bringing together a large and dynamic marketing force from across the country. The meet served as a strategic platform to review performance, align future growth plans, and energize the organization’s expanding sales and marketing ecosystem. The event highlighted Country Club’s strong nationwide presence, expanding franchise network, and renewed focus on growth in the zero-debt era, powered by digital transformation and strategic partnerships. Senior leadership shared insights on the company’s roadmap, new revenue streams, product innovations, and aggressive expansion plans across India and select international markets. A key highlight of the meet was the company’s open call for ambitious, result-oriented professionals to join its fast-growing marketing force. With clearly defined growth paths, performance-linked incentives, and leadership development opportunities, Country Club positioned itself as a preferred career destination for sales and marketing talent seeking stability, scale, and long-term growth. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Y. Rajeev Reddy, Chairman & Managing Director, Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd., said, “Our growth journey has always been powered by people. As we enter the next phase of expansion, we are creating unmatched opportunities for talented, driven professionals to grow with us. Country Club offers not just a job, but a long-term career platform built on performance, trust, and shared success.” The Mumbai meet reaffirmed Country Club’s commitment to talent development, nationwide expansion, and sustained business growth, setting the tone for the next phase of the company’s journey.For details visit our website: www.countryclubindia.net For more information, please contact, Naquib at naquib@countryclubmail.com, Nirav at 9845035959 or nirav@countryclubmail.com, and Hiram at 9849030540 or hiram@countryclubmail.com
Leave a Reply