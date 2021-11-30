Covid 19: How to Understand Omicron? The South African doctor said the symptoms

#NewDelhi:

In addition to the common corona symptoms, any type of coronary infection of the Omicron species can be suspected if any symptoms appear in the body, said the doctor from South Africa, who was diagnosed with Omicron for the first time. The South African doctor has claimed that there are many new symptoms in the case of the new variant.

Just as the world began to see the light of day as a result of the long-running fight against corona, ranging from massive vaccinations, South Africa’s return to the corona virus has created a new species threat around the world. Doctors have warned that after multiple species such as Delta and Delta Plus, the infection of Omicron species has re-emerged on the forehead, doctors said. This time, clear words were heard from the medical community about the symptoms that may appear in the body of those who are being infected in that species.

The head of the South African Medical Association, Angelique Quetzi, said none of the Omicron cases he had found or treated had yet been hospitalized. He told the news agency that in the last 10 days, he has encountered 30 patients with corona, among whom the symptoms of corona are no longer seen as before, but some new types of symptoms are seen. What is on the list of symptoms?

He said that those who are being affected by Omicron are suffering from severe fatigue. There is pain in the joints. Some people are also suffering from dry cough and sore throat. Physicians fear that the number of people infected with Omicron in Europe and around the world is not very low. Among the many who have not been vaccinated, the virus has made its home. But it is still not understood as there is no test.

In addition, Omicron sufferers do not show any of the extreme fatal symptoms that can suddenly be identified. That is why there have been more problems. The doctor further said that most of the people he is treating are under 40 years of age.