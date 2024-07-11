Dabur Cool King Toofani Thanda Tel creates toofan this summer with its new campaign starring the stunning Nora Fatehi

Dabur India, the foremost leader in the Ayurveda personal care category, unveiled its newest cooling oil offering, Dabur Cool King Toofani Thanda Tel. With an advanced formulation designed with 21 meticulously-selected Ayurvedic herbs that have proven headache, stress, and fatigue-relieving benefits.

“After successfully venturing into the cool hair oil category last year with Dabur Cool King Red Oil offering zabardast thanda, we are pleased to introduce an even stronger variant – Dabur Cool King Green Oil with toofani thanda. Customers will love its enhanced formulation and extra peppermint crystals in the innovative Chill Tube that provides unmatched therapeutic benefits and cooling experience for instant relief that lasts up to 8 hours. The perfect way to keep cool during a hot summer,” said Ankur Kumar, Marketing Head – Hair Care at Dabur India Ltd.

Pramod Sharma, National Creative Director, Rediffusion, said, “The Dabur Cool King Red Oil launch last year was a sensation with the scintillating Nora Fatehi, so we just had to create the magic with her again for Dabur Cool King Green Oil. Targeted at the Hindi heartland, we aimed to create a TVC that would be both engaging and captivating, while redefining the way the category is perceived. And so you have a campaign that is not only high on entertainment and energy, but also delivers just the right amount of coolness, making it a must-have personal care product for the summer.”

“It has undergone extensive research and development, offering relief, relaxation, and refreshment. Enriched with 21 Ayurvedic herbs such as Brahmi, Amla, Harad, Camphor, Kapur Kachri, Gulab Phool, Baheda, Almond, Khas, Shikakai, and Jabaphool, this oil aids in alleviating headaches, stress, and insomnia,” Mr. Kumar emphasized.

