Dabur Real launches a wide range of ‘Real Diwali Greetings Gift Packs’

As the festival of lights approaches, India’s leading juice and nectar brand Dabur Real from the house of Dabur India Ltd, announced the launch of a wide range of Real Diwali Greetings Gift Packs. The special gift packs of Réal are budget friendly and are priced between Rs. 100 and Rs. 550, to share the goodness of fruits along with ‘Healthy Festive Wishes’ a testimonial to the brand’s commitment to health and happiness.

“Diwali is the biggest festive season of the year when families and friends come together to celebrate. The most cherished tradition during Diwali is the exchange of gifts. To offer consumers a healthy option for exchanging festival greetings, we have launched an exclusive range of festival gift packs of Réal fruit beverages on Diwali which includes 19 specially designed Réal Greetings Gift Packs. Packed with real fruit goodness, Real Greetings Gift Packs offers a range of products giving the best combination of taste and nutrition. With our various gift packs, we are offering consumers a means to gift their loved one’s good health this festive season. We are confident that the consumers will love these gift packs and exchange them to celebrate Healthy Diwali.”Mr. Mayank Kumar, Vice President Marketing, Dabur India Ltd said.

Real Diwali Greetings Gift Packs include Book Pack priced at Rs. 445, Box Pack @ 115, Bucket Pack @ 550, Handle Pack @ 140, Jute Bag 3L @ 445, PVC 3L @ 405, PVC Bag 2L @ 260, Real Koolers Gift Pack @ 100, Real Mini Pack @ 100, Vitamin Boost Pack 3L @ 480, Premium Pack 2L @ 400, Real Bites PO6 @ 280, Real Fizzin Gift Pack 8 x 150 ml @ 100, Real PET Gift Pack @ 140, Party Pack @ 445, Rocket Pack @ 300, Bread Box @ 290, Family Pack @ 335, and Hexagon Pack is priced at Rs. 415.

“We are happy to expand our Real gifting options with a range of new packs this Diwali. Right from traditional sweets to contemporary delicacies, the options are plenty to exchange gifts but while all these options are always available, only a select nutritious option can bring healthy smiles with exchange of gifts. Real has provided fruit nutrition to millions of consumers for over two decades. With Real Greetings Gift Packs, comes the guarantee of best quality fruits, to ensure refreshing taste and fruit goodness, making your Diwali a healthy celebration.”Ms. Monisha Prasher, G.M. Marketing – Foods, Dabur India Ltd said.

About Dabur India Ltd: Dabur India Ltd is one of India’s leading FMCG Companies. Building on a legacy of quality and experience for 140 years, Dabur is today India’s most trusted name and the world’s largest Ayurvedic and Natural Health Care Company. Dabur India’s FMCG portfolio includes eight Power Brands – Dabur Chyawanprash, Dabur Honey, Dabur Honitus, Dabur Pudin Hara and Dabur Lal Tail in the Healthcare space; Dabur Amla and Dabur Red Paste for Personal Care; and Réal in the Food & Beverages category.

