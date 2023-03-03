Dabur Vita, India’s Complete Health Drink, organizes Session on Health for Kids

As part of its commitment to safeguard the health of the future generations, Dabur Vita, a complete Health Food Drink from the House of Dabur, today announced the launch of a Mega Health Awareness Campaign to promote 7 vital health needs like good digestion, respiratory health, strong bones & muscle, strength – stamina, and better immunity among school-going children.

The drive was flagged off in Kolkata with a special session covering more than 300 kids from Subhas Nagar Colony Athletic Club. The kids were educated on the importance of mental alertness, physical stamina and a strong immunity through basic hygiene practices and a nutritious diet. A special Health Kit comprising Dabur Vita was also provided to these students.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Dinesh Kumar, Manager-Corporate Communications, Dabur India Ltd. said, “Nowadays, kids want to excel in everything – from studies to sports to extra-curricular activities, thus they require a balanced and nutritious diet to support their growth and development. A complete health drink can provide essential vitamins, minerals, and nutrients that may be missing from their regular diet. Dabur Vita is a health drink which helps provide essential nutrients to kids to help them grow and develop. Built on Dabur’s legacy of quality, trust and experience of over 138 years, Dabur Vita contains the goodness of more than 30 Ayurvedic boosters like Ashwagandha, Giloy, Brahmi and Shankspushpi etc., which bring the health benefits of Ayurveda in a tasty chocolaty drink. It is formulated to meet the 7 vital growth needs of kids like physical growth, brain development, strength-stamina, strong bones & muscle, and digestive & respiratory health to promote a comprehensive well-being.”

Dr. Parmeshwar Arora said, “A balanced diet including fruits, vegetables, whole grains, along with a good health drink support comprehensive physical & mental development of children. Physical & Mental Growth requires macro & micronutrients nutrients as well as phytonutrients or the natural substances from plant with benefits that support a good health. Few examples include those from herbs like Amla & Ashwagandha that help in modulating immune functions to prevent specific diseases, Brahmi & Shankhapushpi that support learning & concentration, and Draksha that act as antioxidant, helping protect your body from day-to-day cell damage.”

“To create awareness about the importance of having a well-nutritious diet for an overall development of Kids, Dabur Vita has joined hands with leading Sports Academies/Schools from Twenty cities in India. Through this campaign, we intend to educate the kids about the diet and nutritious foods which are crucial for the body, brain development and stronger bones. It is very important to maintain physical stamina and growth, besides focusing on a strong immunity, in strengthening a kid’s overall development,” Mr. Kumar added.