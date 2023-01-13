Dallas Zoo grapples with ‘a serious situation’
A search is underway for a clouded leopard that escaped from its habitat at the Dallas Zoo Friday morning, officials said.
The incident, described as “a serious situation,” prompted the zoo to shut down for the rest of the day.
“We have an ongoing situation at the Zoo right now with a Code Blue — that is a non-dangerous animal that is out of its habitat. One of our clouded leopards was not in its habitat when the team arrived this morning and is unaccounted for at this time,” the zoo tweeted.
The clouded leopard, named Nova, came to the zoo in 2021 with sister Luna, NBC Dallas Fort-Worth reported. Nova likely escaped through a tear in the mesh enclosure the feline shares with Luna.
Officials believe the clouded leopard is likely on the zoo premises.
“Given the nature of these animals, we believe the animal is still on grounds and hiding. We will share updates and more information as soon as we can,” the zoo said.
According to a map of the zoo, Nova lives near where the primates are housed.
Harrison Edell, the vice president for animal care at the Dallas Zoo, said clouded leopards weigh about 30 pounds and pose no danger to people, NBC Dallas Fort-Worth reported. Edell said it’s likely the clouded leopard is in a tree, hunting squirrels and birds.
“Our focus right now is on locating the animal,” the zoo said, adding Dallas police were assisting in the search.
