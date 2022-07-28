DANCE DANCE JUNIOR SEASON 3 IS BACK ON STAR JALSA IN A BRAND NEW AVATAR THRIVING WITH ENERGY, ENTERTAINMENT AND EXTRA ORDINARY TALENTS

BY : RAHUL KUILA

Dance Dance Junior Season 3 is back on Star Jalsha in a brand-new avatar with a promise to showcase India’s best junior dancing talent from Bengal, a promise expressed aptly through the line “Bangla theke uthe asbe Bharatsera dancer”. The show will feature twenty one select junior dancing talents from the nooks and corners of Bengal, who are all set to win the hearts of the judges and the viewers, with their sheer talent and power-packed performances. Millions of viewers in Bengal are all set to witness the journey of these little bundles of talent as they get ready to put their best foot forward and win the ultimate trophy of Season 3.

The refreshed third Season of Dance Dance Junior will feature a star-studded judges’ panel, who shall nurture, guide and carefully evaluate the performances of these junior participants to help them grow as more confident and efficient performers. Dev, the superstar and one of the judges of the show, has been loved for his grounded attitude and camaraderie with the participants in the last seasons. Monami Ghosh, the Dancing Queen and style diva stole the hearts of the participants with her love, warmth and sincere feedback. Both Dev and Monami, as judges, are eagerly awaiting to watch the new talents and the whole lot of surprises that this season has in offer. Gracing the chair of the third judge comes the beautiful and talented Diva Rukmini Maitra. This will be her first TV venture as a non-fiction judge.

Adding to the freshness, DDJ season 3 will feature three captains, who along with the choreographers will continuously supervise and mentor the junior participants and help them enhance their performances week on week.Viewers will get to see their favorite Jalsha protagonists Abhishek Bose, Trina Saha and Dipanwita Rakshit for the first time as the captains.

Laddu and Udita will host the show in season 3. Viewers will also get to see Actor Rohan Bhattacharya in a new avatar in the show. His character Bhasan Bapi, will offer the viewers unlimited dose of laughter and entertainment throughout the season.

The show is produced by BONGJABI PRODUCTIONS LLP, a joint venture between Nispal Singh Rane and Subhankar Chattopadhyay. Speaking on this occasion, Mr. Subhankar Chattopadhyay, the Producer- Director of the show, said: “Dance Dance Junior Season 3 will be special. Contestants are handpicked from various parts of the nation through a stringent audition process, these children will attempt to set the stage on fire whilst performing and competing under the guidance of star-studded judges’ panel.”

Speaking on the occasion, the Channel spokesperson said, “It has always been our endeavor to offer a wide variety of content to our viewers and encourage the best of talent from everywhere. After the outstanding success of the last two seasons of ‘Dance Dance Junior’ with an extraordinary panel of judges and an outstanding line-up of contestants, the show will raise the bar of entertainment and strengthen our weekend offerings. We promise our viewers a riveting journey and never seen before visual treats. The show promises to be a gala extravaganza, and we are sure that the audience will love the new season of this show.”

Watch Dance Dance Junior Season 3 6th of August onwards every Saturday and Sunday 9.30 pm on Star Jalsha.